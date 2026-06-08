Heartbroken This Morning star Juliet Sear announces ‘unexpected’ family death

This Morning star Juliet Sear has shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved father has died unexpectedly.

The TV baker, 52, revealed the sad update in an emotional Instagram post over the weekend, paying tribute to her dad George and reflecting on the close bond they shared throughout her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Sear (@julietsear)

Juliet Sear announces the death of her dad

Taking to Instagram, Juliet told followers that her father, George, had passed away unexpectedly.

Alongside a collection of family photos from across the years, Juliet remembered her dad as a loving and ever-present figure in her life. The images included a picture of George with Juliet on her wedding day, another showing him by her side while she was heavily pregnant, and several sweet snaps with her children, George, Lydia, and Ruby.

“Sad news… this week we lost my wonderful dad, George, unexpectedly. I can’t believe it. The original BanterSaurusRex. Dad was a brilliant engineer and had such a sense of humour, loved music, he was generous and such a character!!” Juliet wrote.

“He’s always been there for us and especially for me. By my side from helping me every day when I had baby George and couldn’t cope, to helping in my bakery every day. We were there for each other constantly every day, whether it was on FaceTime (thankfully, he was good with his iPad!),” she continued.

Juliet’s dad has passed away (Credit: Juliet Sear / YouTube)

Juliet’s tribute to dad George

Continuing her tribute, Juliet opened up about the little routines she shared with her father and how much those moments meant to them both.

“Or me doing his weekly Ocado, even though he could do it himself. He liked to do it together just to talk, even though he would drive me nuts sometimes.

“I could tell he was fully aware of what was in stock and would get me to check on FaceTime together!” she added.

“@simon_sear and I will miss him terribly. I can’t believe it. He was absolutely devoted to our kids, George, Lydia, and Ruby. I am sure our brother Phillip will be saving you a bar stool in heaven, Dad, squashy bondger! Xxx.”

Fans and followers send Juliet Sear their support

Juliet’s followers and celebrity friends were quick to send messages of support following her emotional announcement.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Juliet…your Dad was obviously a wonderful man. Words feel empty at a time like this, but hold your memories of him close…those can never be taken away from you. Love to you and the family,” Ruth Langsford wrote.

“So sorry for your loss, Juliet x,” This Morning host Dermot O’Leary said.

“Oh, darling lady. deepest love to you. Your dear Dad,” Zoe Ball added.

“Sending you so much love, Juliet,” Fearne Cotton commented.

“Oh, darling. I’m so so sorry. Love and strength to you all at this sad time,” Lisa Snowdon also wrote.

The touching messages came as Juliet’s fans joined friends and family in paying tribute to George, who she described as a generous, funny and devoted father and grandfather.

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