EastEnders viewers are convinced they’ve spotted the first sign of what leads to Kat and Alfie losing control of The Vic, following a clue hidden in the soap’s dramatic flashforward episode.

Fans were left scratching their heads after the standalone New Year’s Day 2026 episode appeared to reveal that Kat and Alfie were no longer running the iconic pub by the end of the year.

While the episode largely centred on Max being arrested on his wedding day, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that The Vic had been boarded up.

To add to the mystery, Ian suggested that someone else was running the pub, but stopped short of revealing who.

Half of Walford got sick from Alfie’s dodgy prawns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced they’ve cracked the case

Fans of the soap have predicted that Kat and Alfie’s exit from the pub might already be underway after seeing numerous wedding guests get food poisoning at Vicki and Ross’s wedding.

Alfie bought dodgy prawns for his blinis and still served them, despite noticing that the bag had split as he brought them back from the supermarket.

Things then took a turn at the wedding when Harvey started feeling sick. At first everyone thought he was feeling nervous about the flashmob dance. But it soon turned out he had eaten something bad.

Harvey was very ill after the wedding buffet (Credit: BBC)

Vicki then said Ross was feeling sick in the toilets, before admitting she also didn’t feel well.

Eve then started feeling under the weather, and the realisation that he had given everyone food poisoning dawned on Alfie.

Alfie then tried to prove that there was nothing wrong with the prawns by eating one. However, he quickly regretted it when not long afterwards he was also ill.

Fans think that this bout of food poisoning is going to mean Kat and Alfie lose their licence at the pub, meaning someone else is running it by the end of the year.

The Vic is boarded up by New Year 2027 (Credit: BBC)

Fans work out what happens to Kat and Alfie in EastEnders

Fans took to social media to share their theories…

“I’ll be very surprised if Kat and Alfie don’t lose The Vic,” said one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “Kat and Alfie are facing struggles as they run the Vic. Could this be what leads to them losing the pub before the flashforward on NYD 2027?”

“I bet the food poisoning plot leads to Kat and Alfie leaving the Vic,” added a third fan.

Meanwhile over on Reddit, someone else shared the same theory. “I’m assuming that this food poisoning storyline is what leads to the Slaters losing the pub? Otherwise what was the point in it?!”

With The Vic boarded up by the end of the year, fans are convinced this could be the beginning of the end for Kat and Alfie’s time behind the bar.

Whether they’re right remains to be seen, but viewers will be watching closely for more clues.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Denise’s future takes another bleak turn