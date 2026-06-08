Katie Price makes major decision on husband Lee Andrews: ‘I’m not a mug’

Katie Price has declared there’s “nothing I can do” as the drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews continues.

For weeks now, Katie and Lee’s whirlwind marriage has been making headlines. In May, Lee went ‘missing’ after failing to turn up for a joint interview with Katie on Good Morning Britain.

Then, Katie revealed that Lee had contacted her from a prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy. However, it was later reported that it was actually linked to a “private civil matter”.

Last week, Katie flew out to Dubai and revealed she had spoken to Lee. In a video on social media, Katie said: “I’m absolutely knackered, it’s the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he’s given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.”

Lee and Katie’s marriage has been full of drama (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price speaks out on husband Lee Andrews

It was also claimed that Lee would have to pay a hefty six-figure sum to be freed from prison. On Friday, Katie was seen flying back to the UK without her wedding ring on.

She’s now spoken out in a new interview. Katie has decided that if she doesn’t get answers from Lee, she’ll “be gone”.

Speaking to The Sun, Katie, who wed Lee in January, said: “The only way Lee will get out of prison is he has to sort it out himself. If not, he’ll be in prison. I’m not here [in Dubai] to pay anything for anyone. There’s nothing I can do. I’ve got my own life, even though he’s part of my life.”

She continued: “I need answers, and if I don’t like the answers, I’ll be gone. I’m 48. I don’t need to waste my time. We get along really well and he’s so intelligent… As much as I want to listen to the women [his exes] and I’m really open minded about it, I know what a good woman I am.

Katie declared her love for Lee on Instagram at the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

‘I have the nation looking out for me’

“There is no way he would mess with me, and in a way I feel protected because I have the nation looking out for me. I’m not a mug and when I finally see Lee, I am going to question him. And if the answers I get are not right, that will be it: I’ll be done. That’s it. And I’ll just get on with my life… and not find a man on Instagram and message him.”

I need answers, and if I don’t like the answers, I’ll be gone.

Katie also told The Sun that Lee eventually admitted to having a travel ban, something she told him is “not a big deal”.

Read more: ‘Knackered’ Katie Price reveals husband Lee Andrews’ ‘words to her from prison’ as she declares time is running out

Amid all the drama, Katie recently declared her love for Lee on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her huge wedding ring at the weekend, Katie wrote: “I love @wesleeandrews.”

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