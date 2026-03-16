Katie Price reveals 3 very specific reasons why she married husband Lee Andrews as she addresses relationship ‘red flags’

Katie Price has revealed exactly why she married husband Lee Andrews in a frank ‘ask me anything’ interview on Good Morning Britain today (March 16).

Top of host Susanna Reid’s list of questions were concerns over her weight and worries that she’d married Lee too soon.

The pair met in January in Dubai, and tied the knot after just 48 hours. Lee is 47-year-old Katie’s fourth husband.

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Katie Price said she’d ‘answer anything’ during her GMB interview today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid shares concerns for Katie Price over husband Lee

Settling into the chat, Susanna said to Katie: “You just got married again, congratulations. But if you were a friend of mine and had got married to someone without really knowing them and without meeting your children, I would be worried about you. I would be worried that you married someone without actually knowing them.”

Katie replied: “Do you ever really know anyone? If you look at my past marriages, did I ever know they would be what they would be? Can you ever really know who anyone really is?”

She added: “For me, I’ve gone through so much, so many different relationships.” Katie then spoke about relationships that had been coercive and controlling, before continuing: “Two years ago I started having healthy relationships and I know signs of red flags, all of this, I’ve been there, done it.

“I am older, I can make my own decisions. There’s nothing to say you have to wait for anything. So I’ve met Lee, and it’s hard for anyone to understand,” she admitted.

Lee and Katie speak regularly on FaceTime, as he lives in Dubai (Credit: Instagram)

‘I was there, we got engaged and it felt right’

Susanna then asked when she first met Lee. Katie said in January, days before they held their wedding ceremony. However, she said they actually only got legally married two weeks ago.

The model and mum of five then shared how “it just feels so right” with Lee.

“It’s so different to any other relationship and it works for me. Number one, he lives in Dubai. Every relationship I’ve had, I’ve met them, they’ve met the kids, moved in and they’re in my space. I want to have time for me so it works very well.

“When I’ve got the kids, I’ve got the kids. When I haven’t, then I go to see him. It just works well for me. I can do my work, got my own space.”

She added of her five children – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny: “He hasn’t met the family or the kids, although they’ve been on Facetime, they’ve all seen him on Facetime. For me to introduce him to the kids… I won’t be introducing him yet as I want to get to know him myself.”

She then addressed the three reasons why she married Lee so quickly.

“The thing people can’t get their head around is I married him quick. I was there, we got engaged and it just felt right,” she said, setting out her reasons. “So why not get married?”

Read more: Katie Price reveals her doctor’s take on her ‘gaunt’ appearance

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

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