Katie Price gives her doctor’s verdict on her extreme weight loss as she hits back at claims she is ‘skinny and gaunt’

Katie Price has admitted she’s visited her doctor about her extreme weight loss.

The former glamour model hit back after being repeatedly told her shrinking frame looks “skinny” and “gaunt”.

Katie, 47, has also insisted she hasn’t used weight-loss jabs to slim down.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The star was questioned about her weight during a rare live television appearance.

Katie Price has addressed her extreme weight loss while on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Katie agreed to be interviewed on Good Morning Britain to discuss her whirlwind marriage on Monday morning (March 16, 2026).

But the chat soon steered away from her new husband Lee Andrews to her tiny figure.

Katie Price: Susanna Reid ‘concerned’ about weight loss

Katie had told Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that they could ‘ask her anything’ ahead of her interview.

After chatting about her quick marriage to fourth husband Lee, Susanna did exactly that.

Susanna changed the chat to Katie’s weight, telling the mum-of-five she is “concerned” for her.

The GMB presenter said: “Katie, can I ask, because I am concerned about your weight. You are very, very, very skinny. People do say, are you overdoing the weight loss medication or are you a healthy weight?

“Have you got that established?”

Katie replied: “I am glad you have asked this.”

She continued: “People who follow me online will know I have lost weight. I recognise I took too skinny and gaunt.

“I have been to the doctors to see why I am losing all this weight. I’ve done all the blood tests and I’ve even had to do the poo one to find out.

“I said to him, everyone thinks I’m on [a well-known weight loss jab].”

Susanna Reid told Katie she is ‘concerned’ about her weight (Credit: ITV)

‘No one worry about me’

Katie’s interview came just days after her new husband Lee posted then deleted a black-and-white picture of them together. The shot showed Katie straddled on Lee in the bathroom with her bare back to the camera.

Lee later deleted the photo after a slew of comments were made about Katie’s gaunt frame.

Katie shared with GMB’s Susanna what she says is her doctor’s verdict on her weight loss.

In reference to the jab claims, Katie explained: “He said, ‘We can tell in your bloods you’re not [on them]’.”

She added: “I am lacking in iron. They’re now checking the other bit. And I’m going through pre-menopause.”

Susanna told Katie they would have to wrap up the interview.

Katie quickly added: “I’m healthy, so no one worry about me.”

But fans are worried. Many flocked to X following her GMB to share their thoughts.

“WTAF is going on with Katie Price, she’s clearly got some real issues going on,” one penned.

And another added: “She is clearly unwell. Be kind. She needs help not judgement.”

Read more: Heartbroken Fern Britton on ‘struggles’ after double family death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page