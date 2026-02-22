Princess Andre addresses mum Katie Price’s ‘crazy’ marriage to Lee Andrews for first time

Princess Andre has spoken out for the first time about her mum Katie Price’s marriage to new husband Lee Andrews.

The Pricey and businessman Lee tied the knot in January after a week of knowing each other. What’s more, this week, the newly-married couple shocked fans by revealing Katie is ‘having his child’.

And now, Katie’s daughter Princess – whom she shares with ex Peter Andre – has broken her silence about Katie’s recent wedding.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews tied the knot last month (Credit: Instagram)

Princess Andre speaks out on Katie Price’s new marriage

Since Katie and Lee’s shock wedding, her daughter Princess remained tight-lipped on her mum’s recent nuptials.

Reports suggested though that Katie’s close friends and family were completely unaware of the wedding taking place. But now, Princess has addressed her mum and Lee’s wedding.

Speaking to The Sun, Princess shared: “She’s crazy but it’s my mum… I mean, if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

The reality star then went on to reveal: “No, I haven’t met Lee, and, yes, I’ve seen Mum since she got married.”

Princess says Katie has ‘had so many people do her wrong’

Meanwhile, in the new series of her ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries, Princess also reflects on Katie’s past romances.

“I’ve seen first-hand what heartbreak can look like, and my mum is the prime example,” she said. Princess added: “She’s had so many people do her wrong, and growing up seeing that has given me an eye-opener of what people can really be like.”

She then noted that due to her mother’s past her “guard is up”. Nonetheless, she said that the relationship dad Peter and step mum Emily MacDonagh has, gives her hope. Princess said: “But obviously, I see my dad and Emily, and think true love does work.”

Their marriage shocked plenty of people (Credit: Instagram)

Katie’s sister Sophie’s cryptic post

It comes after Katie’s sister Sophie issued a cryptic message following the star’s shock pregnancy announcement.

In a message aimed at Lee’s ex, Alana Percival, Katie said yesterday: “At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

But Katie’s sister Sophie now raised eyebrows with her own rather telling message about ‘family dilemmas’.

She shared a clip on Instagram from a talk by Canadian physician and author, Dr Gabor Maté, about family struggles.

Dr Maté explains two options for dealing with issues that arise with a relative.

One of those, he says, is to tell them that “[I] hope you come to your senses at some point”. Dr Maté says in the video, which Sophie has posted to her Stories: “So there’s two major things I say to families.”

“One is: you have a decision to make. There’s two rational choices and one irrational one. The rational choices: number one, what you’re doing causes me so much pain and so much stress I can’t be with it.

“I love you very much but this is too hard on me and I’m not willing to expend my energies trying to self care for all the stress that’s been caused from you by your behaviour so I can’t be with you. That’s a perfectly rational choice.”

Giving the second choice he explains: “Or you can say: I love you very much and I understand that what you are doing, whatever it is, comes out of your pain.

“This is the only way so far you’ve found to deal with your pain so I’m not going to judge you, I’m not going to control you.”

Read more: ‘Lee has never been aggressive to me!’ Katie Price fires back over ‘punch’ claims as her family ‘worried for her safety’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know