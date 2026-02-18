‘I’m having his child!’ Katie Price drops pregnancy bombshell as husband Lee Andrews confirms they’re ‘soon-to-be three’

Katie Price has declared she’s ‘having Lee Andrews’ child’ in an apparent bombshell pregnancy announcment.

The former glamour model, 47, made the shock revelation while having a rant online at Lee’s ex fiancée, Alana Percival.

Katie has warned Alana that she will “never have Lee again” before telling her they’re having a baby together.

The revelation comes just days after Lee also hinted that Katie was pregnant.

Katie Price has seemingly made a pregnancy announcement with husband Lee Andrews (Credit: Instagram)

Last week, he posted a drawing online of a man kissing a woman’s pregnant tummy, saying that “good things come to those who wait”.

Katie Price ‘confirms pregnancy’

Katie appeared to confirm her pregnancy on Instagram in a lengthy post aimed at Alana.

Alana was engaged to Lee last year. Katie, meanwhile, has since married the businessman in Dubai after knowing him for just one week.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Katie fumed: “Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again.

“Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl.

“I know the truth and your now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that’s left.

“I know all about you and who you are.

“At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

Katie has said she having Lee’s child in a shock social media outburst (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Katie went on to call Alana an “irrelevant troll”, as she warned her love rival to “disappear”.

“I’ll enjoy the ride and big [bleep] energy now, I’m in the saddle,” she continued.

“He’s the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you.

“Now disappear back under that bridge you irrelevant little troll.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment following her apparent pregnancy admission.

Lee responds to Katie news she’s ‘pregnant’

Katie and Lee married in Dubai at the end of January, after striking up a romance online.

The mum-of-five had flown to the United Arab Emirates where he got down on one knee and proposed with a huge diamond ring.

The couple married just two days later.

Katie initially flew home to the UK after the wedding to see her kids, but she has since returned to Dubai where Lee lives.

Lee has now responded to Katie’s apparent announcement that she’s pregnant.

Lee sent the rumour mill into overdrive with this post last week (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

He shared a picture of them both standing by a swimming pool and said: “Perfect couple soon to be a triple.”

Lee also posted an emoji of a pregnant woman next to his comment.

Last week, Lee posted he same emoji on Instagram alongside a drawing on a man kissing a pregnant lady’s stomach.

He said alongside it: “Good things come to those who have waited.”

Katie, who documented her failed IVF attempt with her ex Carl Woods on Channel 4 last year, added: “You are the best unplanned thing to happen in my life.”

Read more: Loose Women star Kelly Brook shows off surprise new look as she shares health update with fans: ‘Happens to us all’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page