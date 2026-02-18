Loose Women star Kelly Brook shows off surprise new look as she shares health update with fans: ‘Happens to us all’

Kelly Brook has shared a surprise new look after going for a health check-up.

The Loose Women star has unveiled her appearance after admitting she was struggling in daily life.

Kelly, 46, had found herself worrying that she was going to “break her neck” due to her declining vision.

She’d also begun using her phone to zoom in on menus while eating out at restaurants.

Kelly Brook has shown off her surprise new look after health concerns (Credit: Instagram/ @thisisheart)

Kelly has now revealed she’s visited an optician and is “officially blind”.

Kelly Brook shows off surprise new look

Kelly has been prescribed glasses after being diagnosed as being long-sighted.

She has now shown off what she looks like in specs for the first time and admitted: “It’s a revelation!”

Kelly unveiled her surprise new look while chatting to her co-host JK, real name Jason King, during a Heart FM broadcast.

She explained: “So yesterday, after the show, I went and got my eyes tested.

“The results are in JK and I am officially blind. So yes, it is official. I do need reading glasses.”

Kelly popped on a pair of glasses told JK she could ‘see him very clearly’, adding: “Gosh, you are a handsome man.”

JK teased Kelly, asking her: “What am I like in HD?”

Laughing, she said: “I cannot believe it, this is a revelation!”

JK went on to tell Kelly that “all the signs were there” ahead of her eye test.

“When you went to a restaurant, you got your phone out and not only looked at [the menu] in the camera, but you put the light on the back as well.” he said.

Kelly admitted: ‘The electrician came the other day and put some new stair lights in. They’re kind of like low lit. I thought, ‘I’m going to break my neck down these stairs!’

“So it would turn out I do need glasses. It is time, I’m 46 years old. I’ve just got to suck it up.”

Fans react to Kelly Brook’s new glasses

Kelly clarified to listeners watching the live stream that she was in fact wearing JK’s glasses. She explained her new specs are “on order” from the opticians.

The video of Kelly making her glasses admission has now been shared on Heart FM’s official Instagram page. And fans love her new look.

Kelly was captured in glasses for the first time (Credit: Instagram/ @thisisheart)

Writing in the comments section, one told her: “It comes to us all darling xxx.”

Another male follower added: “Welcome to middle age. I now have more pairs of reading glasses than I do boxer shorts!”

A third wrote: “Hello beautiful @iamkb. Happens to us all at some point in our lives. You have done so very well, not needing them until now.”

And someone else said: “She looks fabulous!”

One person, even tagged in Kelly and mused: “@iamkb has gone from sexy to spexxxy.”

We think she looks great!

