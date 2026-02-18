Love Is Blind’s Jessica dumps Chris after he leaves her in tears as he cruelly body-shames her

Love Is Blind‘s Chris and Jessica are over before they even made it down the aisle, after he delivered a string of cruel comments about her body.

With their wedding just days away in the Netflix experiment, Jessica has pulled the plug.

The doctor was left in tears after Chris criticised how little she works out.

Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco has split with Jessica Barrett after making cruel digs about her body (Credit: Netflix)

The former army veteran bluntly told her he wants a wife “who goes to [bleep-ing] pilates every day”.

As if that was not enough, Chris then admitted he had been “thinking about his number 2”.

Harsh, or what?

Love Is Blind’s Chris and Jessica split

The dramatic split unfolds in the latest batch of Love Is Blind episodes, which dropped on Netflix today.

After returning from Cabo in Mexico, the couples are back to reality and begin meeting each other’s families.

Chris and Jessica appear settled until a sofa chat changes everything.

He asks Jessica if she believes they have “a good physical connection”. She says yes without hesitation.

Chris responds: “In my world I date people who do [bleep-ing] CrossFit and [bleep].

“So like I’m trying to, I don’t know, somebody who works out all the time and has a different type of…”

Jessica calmly asks: “A different type of body?”

He continues: “Somebody who does [bleep-ing] pilates every day or working out every day.

“In these situations, it’s hard for me to be physically in that moment. I just don’t know if it’s there for me.”

Jessica breaks down in tears at his cruel words.

Jessica said her ‘mind was blown’ that Chris had even made his comments to her (Credit: Netflix)

Jessica ‘extremely hurt’ by Chris’ words

Chris then reveals he has spent several days “thinking about his number 2 person”.

He does not name her, but viewers know he means Bri McNees.

“All of these things are really hard to hear,” Jessica tells him.

Chris insists he wants to “figure it out” because they have fun together.

Jessica fires back: “I feel really stupid.

“The fact that me not working out everyday is even a sentence that came up in this conversation is even blowing my mind.

“I just work at the hospital every day. I was very upfront about this.

“There was no illusion that I would be going to pilates everyday. It makes me feel [bleep] too.”

She adds: “If my body isn’t going to be good enough for you, I’m never going to be like, ‘Please still love me’. That’s not what I’m here for.”

Jessica tells him she is going home. She packs her bags and leaves.

Sitting beside her suitcase, she tells cameras: “Love was absolutely blind for me.

“I was madly in love with Chris but with him doing this complete 180 and feeling like a different person, I could never look at him the same.

“I’m extremely disappointed and extremely hurt. But I have a wonderful life and don’t want to be with someone unless they make it better.”

Chris, meanwhile, says: “I get it. When you’re 90 years old, not everyone is going to look good. But I’m not 90.”

Nice.

Chris is now trying to steal Bri from Connor (Credit: Netflix)

Chris slides into Bri’s DMs

Episode nine ends with the entire Love Is Blind group reuniting for a night of drinks and skittles.

When Jessica arrives, the girls rally around her, deliberately shouting: “You look amazing! God, your body is so perfect! Have you been working out?!”

By the close of the episode, viewers learn Chris has slid into Bri’s LinkedIn DMs following his split from Jessica. He then pulls her aside at the bar.

Chris tells Bri her partner Connor Spies is “submissive”.

He adds: “I saw you and was like, that is the girl I would literally propose to.”

Now there is a week to wait to see how Bri responds and what fallout follows.

Let’s hope she sees his red flags before it’s too late.

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-9, are available to stream on Netflix now.

