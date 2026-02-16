Woah! Love Is Blind fans shocked by Alex Henderson’s throwback football picture

Love Is Blind‘s Alex Henderson had Ashley Carpenter swooning when they first met, but you’d barely recognise him compared with his university days.

Alex, one half of seven couples in season 10 of the Netflix hit, is now on track to marry Ashley.

The 31-year-old works in finance these days, but at university he was all about football, or soccer as Americans call it.

Alex Henderson looks completely different in an old photo from his football days (Credit: Netflix)

ED! has uncovered what Alex looked like playing for his university team – and it’s a shocker.

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson unrecognisable in football photo

Back in his uni days – that’s college for our US readers – Alex was chasing a professional football career.

He went by the name Alec Ferrell at the time.

His name was legally changed at two years old at his stepdad’s request but has since reverted to his birth name, Alex Henderson.

Alex played as a goalkeeper for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. He even made Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 in the Nation, ranking 51st.

His team headshot, obtained by ED!, shows him with fluffier hair, a moustache, and a bright yellow kit.

This barely recognisable from his more rugged Netflix appearance.

is unrecognisable in his university football headshot (Credit: Wake Forest Athletics)

We struggled to spot him at first glance, and fans agree.

Reddit threads comparing his soccer profile to his Love Is Blind persona have left many doing a double take.

One viewer said: “He did not look like that on the show – woah!”

Another wrote: “Alec Ferrell looks like a Super Troopers outtake.”

Alex briefly took his talents further.

In the US, top college players can enter professional drafts, similar to the NFL system.

Minnesota United FC drafted him as a goalkeeper for the 2016/2017 season, but his time with the team proved short-lived.

A serious knee injury forced him to quit football after multiple surgeries.

Alex Henderson divides Love Is Blind fans

On Love Is Blind, Alex’s confident personality has sparked debate.

He frequently mentions his football past and even criticised David Beckham as “not even that good.”

He also openly praised his physique, telling Ashley: “I understand this is just a shell.

“And yes, I’ve been blessed with a very good one to chase athletic dreams and accomplish most of them.

“I do hear from other people that it’s a very good shell.”

Love Is Blind’s Alex and Ashley Carpenter are engaged (Credit: Netflix)

Alex has divided Reddit users.

One said: “The way he talked about his ‘shell’ gave me an insurmountable ick but Ashley seems like a perfect match for him.”

Another added: “When he called Tim Howard weird and described Beckham as being a not so good soccer player. That was crazy work lol.”

A third noted: “I heard he was killer at soccer too. And Wake Forest is legit top tier.”

The verdict? Fans are still split.

Read more: Love Is Blind fans convinced Devo Anderson has quit after his heated fallout with Brittany Wicker

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page