The truth about Love Is Blind star Alex Henderson’s football ‘career’ as he slams David Beckham

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson may be very self-assured, but what is the actual truth behind his football ‘career’.

The 31-year-old is one of 36 singles starring in Netflix’s latest series and does not shy away from talking about his athletic past.

The first six episodes of season 10 are now streaming, and Alex is extremely upfront about the sporting life that shaped him before reality TV fame.

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson doesn’t hide his football background in the show (Credit: Netflix)

In episode 3, Alex, who now works in financial sales, talks about how he has been “blessed with a very good shell to chase athletic dreams”.

He says confidently: “I was an athlete and I hang out with ex-professional athletes as well.

“A lot of women probably look at social media and the way athletes treat their women and see that as attractive without really understanding the relationship.

“Then by 35, the guy is done playing sport and they realise they’re not really meant to be together.”

On his physique, Alex adds: “I understand this is just a shell.

“And yes, I’ve been blessed with a very good one to chase athletic dreams and accomplish most of them. I do hear from other people that it’s a very good shell.”

So, which team did he play for? And how does he feel about David Beckham?

***Warning: spoilers for Love Is Blind, episodes 1-6, ahead***

Alex slates David Beckham on Love Is Blind

Later in the series, Alex proposes to Ashley Carpenter on one knee. While on the beach in Cabo, Mexico, he brings up his days as a football player.

The pair discuss potential travel destinations. Alex says: “I do want to do Portugal, that’s where [Cristiano] Ronaldo was born.”

Ashley adds: “Who’s the other one? Tim Howard. Do you want to go and see that?”

Although Tim Howard, born in America’s New Jersey, was signed as a goalkeeper to Manchester United from 2003 to 2007 before a long spell at Everton, Alex dismisses him.

“He’s American. I met him already. He’s a weirdo,” he scoffs.

When Ashley asks about David Beckham, Alex is less than impressed.

“Get out of here. He’s not even good!” he says.

Ashley admits she “just likes Posh Spice,” and Alex concedes: “I respect it, they’re a good couple for sure.”

Alex slates David Beckham while talking to his new fiancée Ashley (Credit: Netflix)

Which team did Alex Henderson play for?

Fans might imagine Alex joining one of Europe’s football giants – Real Madrid, Chelsea, or Tottenham Hotspur.

Or perhaps he is the Alex Henderson who plays for Accrington Stanley? No, he’s English.

In fact, Alex played for Minnesota United FC, drafted as a goalkeeper in 2016.

In the US, top university players can enter professional drafts, similar to the NFL, where teams select players for their rosters.

Alex, then known as Alec Ferrell, played at Wake Forest University in North Carolina before being drafted for the 2016/2017 season.

Unfortunately, a knee injury cut his football career short.

“Soccer was a massive part of my life. I got to Wake Forest and that was everything to me. The knee surgeries hit and that ruined everything,” he said in a recent podcast.

So not quite the David Beckham level then, Alex…

