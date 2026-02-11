Love Is Blind’s Devonta ‘Devo’ Anderson removed from filming after family tragedy

Love Is Blind hopeful Devonta ‘Devo’ Anderson was dramatically removed from filming after being told a relative had died.

The 32-year-old loan officer had already moved into the Men’s Quarters and started shooting the Netflix series when producers broke the heartbreaking news.

Devo was given the option to leave Love Is Blind immediately so he could return home to his family.

But in a decision that might stun viewers, he chose to stay and continue the process.

Love Is Blind’s Devo Anderson was pulled out of filming after a family death (Credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind’s Devo suffers tragic family death

Season 10 of Love Is Blind has officially dropped on Netflix, with the first six episodes now streaming and the remaining six arriving next week.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as the singles search for love without ever seeing each other.

In episode three, Devo opens up about his family death while speaking to potential fiancée Brittany Wicker in the pods.

As a new day of blind dating begins, Brittany, who works as a nurse, checks in on him.

“I’m doing well. Thank you for asking. I know it’s early but I am feeling stuff,” he says.

“I want my wife to know the most about me walking out of this.”

The pair share a light moment about his voice sounding nerdy and even joke about him doing the worm down the aisle if they make it to marriage.

But the mood soon shifts.

Devo insists he will work his utmost to make a marriage succeed. “Imagine if our grandparents gave up on some of the stuff you hear people give up on in today’s world,” he says.

“We wouldn’t even exist had our parents and grandparents not gone through the hard times together.”

He then tells Brittany: “I do want to share something a little personal with you.”

Brittany Wicker is sad to hear Devo’s news (Credit: Netflix)

‘I have every reason to be gone right now’

Brittany sits up as Devo reveals the devastating update that his grandad has died.

“I got pulled out by production and my grandfather… passed away,” he says.

Visibly upset, 30-year-old Brittany replies: “I’m so sorry.”

Devo continues: “If I stay here, it’s important to me that I’m here for the right reasons. Because I have every reason to be gone right now.”

Brittany tells him:” I understand if at any point you’re like, ‘Emotionally I need to step away’. Or you just want to be with your family. I completely get that.”

Devo explains he spoke to his brother and grandmother after hearing the news, and both gave him their blessing to remain in the experiment.

“They both said to me that this is what my grandfather would want,” he explains.

“I want to continue on and, you know, hopefully I find my life long partner like my grandparents did.

“I wouldn’t be here unless I was completely ready.”

Brittany smiles with relief after learning Devo will not be leaving the show.

Love Is Blind, episodes 1 to 6, are available to stream on Netflix now.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook pag