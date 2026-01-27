Not a hoax! Katie Price’s new husband hits back over ‘ring-gate’ and whirlwind Dubai wedding

Katie Price’s new husband – Dubai-based entrepreneur Lee Andrews – has spoken out to “clear up confusion” over his marriage to the glamour model.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Katie had got engaged and tied the knot to Lee. It’s her fourth marriage and came just days after the pair met in person.

Now, amid speculation that the pair are wearing their rings on the wrong hands, that the whole thing is a publicity stunt and they’re not even married, and that Lee is, in fact, AI, he has set the record straight.

Katie has also posted. She’s revealed that she’s now flown home from Dubai, leaving Lee overseas and pining for his 47-year-old wife.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has ‘cleared up confusion’ about their nuptials (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s new husband speaks out

The mum of five tied the knot with Lee over the weekend in Dubai. It came as a huge surprise to her fans and her family, amid reports that they knew nothing about the union.

Katie revealed that she and Lee had met on social media, before buying wedding rings and then flying out to Dubai to meet in person last Wednesday (January 21).

Since then, speculation has been flying – from Lee being an AI persona Katie has invented to claims they’re not really married as they’re wearing their rings on the wrong hand. Now, he has spoken out.

Katie was defiant in a social media post overnight (Credit: Instagram)

‘We had the most wonderful wedding’

In a video posted from Dubai this morning (January 27), Lee said: “So this is married life and there’s been a bit of confusion about tattoos and rings. Rings are all on the right fingers and tattoos are all on the right hands.

“Anyway, massive love, more love than the world, to Katie, and I’ll see you soon.”

He also opened up about their wedding day, saying: “We had the most wonderful wedding. We are married. It is official. And I’m the happiest man in the world. That might clear up a lot of the 99% of the junk that’s in my requests.”

Lee proposed days after meeting Katie in person (Credit: Instagram)

Katie speaks out and sends message to new husband

Model Katie, now back in the UK, also spoke out on her Stories, and sent a message to Lee and her followers.

“Despite all the noise that’s going on, I miss you Lee. I love you unconditionally. Mwah!” she said. Flashing her wedding and engagement rings, she declared: “And yeah, it’s on the right hand.”

With Katie and Lee taking selfies, there has been confusion that they’re wearing their wedding rings on the wrong hand (Credit: Instagram)

Tattoo riddle cleared up

Lee wasn’t done there, though. He later went back to his Stories to show off the tattoo he has in honour of his wife. He revealed they both have it inked on their right hand – their wedding rings sit on their left, where they’re traditionally meant to.

Confusion was likely sparked after the pair uploaded selfie videos and photos, making the rings appear to be on the wrong hand.

Lee explained that Katie’s is a little higher up than his (Credit: Instagram)

“So there is the tattoo,” Lee said. “It’s further up the hand from Katie’s, and we are getting more tattoos. So there it is. We both have it on the right hand, alright,” he added.

