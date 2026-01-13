Katie Price declares ‘these aren’t the only lips I’m going to make kissable’ as ‘designer vagina’ procedure explained

Katie Price appears to have announced the shock news that she’s planning to have cosmetic surgery on her vagina.

In an Instagram Story upload, Katie revealed she was at an aesthetics clinic called The Clinic Hub. She said she was there for a Brazilian bum lift appointment. But her bum isn’t the only thing she’s having tweaked…

Katie shared she’d be getting a new ‘puff’ next week (Credit: Instagram)

‘Juicy bum and kissable lips’

Katie, 47, who has reportedly split from boyfriend JJ Slater, spoke to the camera and shared: “How much am I loving my new, kissable lips.”

However, it’s not only the lips on her face that she’s planning on tweaking. She added: “And next week these aren’t the only lips that I’m going to make kissable,” hinting at an intimate surgery that she’s planning. Her caption for the Story also said that she had “a new little puff in the making”.

As well as that, Katie said her BBL will give her “a nice juicy bum”. Hinting at the split from JJ, she added: “New year, new me, new start and new start to life.”

Katie previously had a BBL at the same clinic in November. She said doctors use filler and it takes around 90 minutes to complete. She also had her lips – the ones on her face, this time – done at the same time.

The star previously said she didn’t need a designer vagina as hers was already ‘beautiful’ (Credit: Splash News)

Labial puff explained

It’s unclear what the exact procedure Katie is having done is. However, the fact that the star called it a “puff” in her caption, could mean she’s preparing to undergo a non-surgical procedure known as a labial puff, or a labia majora augmentation.

It uses injectable fillers to restore volume and a youthful appearance to the outer vaginal lips. The treatment addresses concerns such as volume loss, sagging or asymmetry, which can occur due to aging, childbirth, weight loss or menopause.

Katie Price in designer vagina U-turn

Back in 2019, Katie shut down reports that she was going to have designer vagina surgery.

After welcoming five kids, she told her mum Amy: “I don’t need a designer vagina thank you, my vagina is very much intact and beautiful. Mine have come out the sunroof thank you. The one thing I don’t need is a new vagina, thank you very much.”

The treatments are the latest in a long line of cosmetic procedures Katie Price has undergone. She underwent her first surgery at the age of 18. She’s had multiple boob jobs, face lifts, a nose job, teeth veneers, Botox and fillers.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price’s family ‘worried’ as star undergoes more tests for unexplained weight loss

So what do you think of Katie’s plans? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.