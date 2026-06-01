‘You are so blessed!’ Ryan Thomas supported as he shares ‘beautiful’ family update

Ryan Thomas has shared his memories of his first joint family holiday with his brothers, their partners, and their kids.

The former Corrie star, who played Jason Grimshaw in the ITV soap opera, shares two kids — son Roman, six, and daughter Lilah, four — with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, whom he got engaged to in 2019.

Previously, Ryan had a daughter, Scarlett Thomas, 17, with Tina O’Brien.

Younger brother Adam, 37, on the other hand, has two children — son Teddy, 11, and a daughter, Elsie-Rose, seven — with professional dancer wife Caroline Daly.

Meanwhile, his twin brother Scott has no children. However, he is dating dancer Lauren Kingsman.

Together, Lucy and Ryan share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ryan Thomas shares ‘first family holiday’ memories

In an Instagram post shared today (June 1), Ryan posted a carousel post from his recent holiday at the luxury Anda Barut Collection five-star resort on the Aegean coast of Turkey.

In the first slide, Ryan was joined by his family for a wholesome group photo. Ryan’s eldest daughter, Scarlett, was not present.

In other slides, the kids could be seen enjoying time in the pool, a theme park, and even riding a jet car.

Meanwhile, in other bits of content, Ryan could be seen cuddling with his son and kissing his daughter. He also posed for a pic with his brother Scott in front of an exotic backdrop.

“First family holiday,” he wrote in his caption, adding the red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

‘The kids will have the best memories’

“Awww, you look a beautiful lot. Happy holiday,” one user wrote.

“I love the closeness you all have,” another person shared.

“You are so blessed,” a third remarked, adding a red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous family photos,” a fourth said.

“Special memories made there!!” a fifth added.

Meanwhile, a sixth expressed: “The kids will have the best memories.”

Read more: Ryan Thomas shares emotional tribute as he supports fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh at family funeral

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