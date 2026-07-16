Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back in the spotlight together after fresh claims that Claudia has made it her mission to help Tess date again following her split from Vernon Kay.

According to Closer, Claudia has stepped in as Tess’s biggest cheerleader. Apparently, she wants Tess to move forward with confidence.

An insider told the publication: “Claudia has completely taken the reins of Tess’s love life and has made it her personal project to find her the perfect man and ensure she moves on before Vernon, which she knows is something that’s weighing on her heavily.”

The source also claimed Tess has struggled since the split in May. They said Claudia knows “exactly how much Tess’s pride has been knocked by this split” and wants to help her come through it strongly.

Why Claudia Winkleman is helping Tess Daly

The report claims Claudia is leaving nothing to chance. She is allegedly vetting potential suitors herself and lining up blind dates for her close pal.

Tess Daly could be ready to find love with the help of Claudia (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The insider said: “She’s already found a particularly hot guy, and she’s excited about the upcoming date as she thinks he’s perfect for Tess.”

Fans know Claudia and Tess as one of TV’s warmest friendships after years together on Strictly Come Dancing.

The glamorous circles Claudia and Tess are said to be tapping into

Closer’s source claimed Claudia is using her own world rather than the reality TV scene. They said her husband Kris Thykier’s film industry contacts could play a part.

The insider explained: “Claudia isn’t part of the splashy celebrity launch or reality TV influencer crowd. She is pulling suitors from a much more sophisticated world through her husband Kris, who’s a top film producer. Claudia is using these cosy Hampstead dinner parties and private film industry circles to fix Tess up with successful, divorced TV executives or respected authors in her mission to find Tess a stable, well-suited man she can enjoy life with.”

The original report also pointed to Claudia’s deep media links through her family. That added to the picture of a very curated matchmaking effort.

Representatives for Claudia and Tess have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Newly single Tess Daly shares empowering confidence advice following Vernon Kay split: ‘Embrace your imperfections’

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