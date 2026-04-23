‘Just what I needed’: Adam Thomas’ wife Caroline Daly and their two children leave I’m A Celebrity star in tears

I’m A Celebrity South Africa‘s Adam Thomas was left crying tonight after receiving a voice message from his wife Caroline and their two children.

Adam said the touching message was “just what he needed” following his huge row with Jimmy Bullard.

The retired footballer almost caused him to be eliminated after refusing to do a trial that they had been paired up for.

Adam Thomas was overcome with emotion as he listened to a message from home (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in the series, boxer David Haye was also accused of “bullying” Adam. He has since denied this.

The emotion of both events appeared to catch up with him as he received his call from home.

I’m A Celebrity’s Adam Thomas breaks down over message from wife Caroline

Thursday night’s episode opened with the remaining campmates – Adam, Harry Redknapp, Mo Farah, Scarlett Moffatt and Craig Charles – sitting around the campfire in the dark.

An old-fashioned telephone had been placed nearby, sparking speculation they were about to hear from their loved ones.

When the phone rang, the celebrities were told they each had a voicemail waiting. Messages from family members quickly left the camp emotional.

Adam’s turn came after hearing from his fellow campmates, and he was already visibly moved. His two children, Teddy and Elsie-Rose, were first to speak.

“Hi daddy, I love you so much dad,” one said. “It’s not the same without you, I can’t wait to see you,” added the other.

‘We’re all lost without you’

Caroline’s voice then followed, telling her husband: “Hi baby, the house is so quiet without you. We’re all lost without you.

“I know you’ll be smashing it. We love you, keep doing your best.”

As the message ended, Adam broke down in tears. He later told campmates he was “so happy” to have heard from them.

Scarlett Moffatt was also emotional after hearing from home (Credit: ITV)

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Adam admitted: “It just doesn’t get better than that. It was so beautiful, the perfect way to end the night. I can’t tell you how much I needed that.”

Scarlett Moffatt was also left in tears after hearing from her partner Scott Dobinson and their son Jude, who told her: “I love you, mummy.”

The emotional scenes also struck a chord with viewers, many of whom admitted they were left crying at home.

One fan said on X: “Adam and Scarlett’s voice messages omg I can’t.” Another added: “Aww Adam and Scarlett.”

A third penned: “Adam’s phonecall was so cute.” And someone else posted two crying emojis and said: “Adam getting emotional hearing his kids.”

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