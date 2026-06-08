Susan Boyle baffles fans as she cancels US gig with ‘bizarre’ explanation: ‘Have I read it wrong?’

Susan Boyle has left fans scratching their heads after cancelling a show in the US for a bizarre reason.

The singer, 65, was due to perform at the David Yarrow Foundation event on Friday June 12 ahead of Scotland’s appearance in the World Cup.

But just days before and Susan pulled out of the gig. And fans have been left rather confused over her reason why…

Susan’s explained the reason behind her pulling out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susan Boyle cancels gig in America

On Monday (June 8) Susan issued a statement on her social media. She confirmed she will not be performing at the US event later this week. The singer explained that her manager had just undergone emergency dental work, and as a result, she could no longer travel to the event.

“I’m so sorry to say that I will no longer be travelling to Boston for the David Yarrow Foundation event. Due to unforeseen circumstances following a dental procedure, my manager has been advised not to fly, which sadly means we’re unable to make the journey,” she said on her Facebook page.

Susan added: “I was really looking forward to being there and supporting such a wonderful cause, and I’m so sorry for any disappointment this may cause. Sending my love and best wishes to everyone involved for a very special evening. Susan x.”

Susan’s fans were left confused (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susan’s fans left baffled

Following her statement, it’s fair to say fans were left confused, with many wondering why she couldn’t travel to the show by herself.

“Leave your manager recovering, we’ll all come with you…we can manage you!” quipped one fan.

Another added: “Have I read it wrong? Isn’t it the manager that can’t go?”

A third chimed in: “Ummmm the manager had the dental work, not you.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Prayers for your manager’s health to be restored.”

A fifth then said: “We hope your manager gets well soon so that you can travel to see your many fans. We understand that this person is very important to you. And you feel most comfortable when they are at your side when you travel to make sure everything is in order and just as you like it. You’re a good person to stay loyal to them. Have a great summer and we’ll see you the next time.”

Read more: Susan Boyle’s ambitions for performance at Taylor Swift’s wedding

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