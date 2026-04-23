I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins issues desperate Adam Thomas plea as she warns: ‘There’s stuff going on behind the scenes’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Gemma Collins has thrown her full support behind Adam Thomas — and she’s not holding back.

After exiting the jungle earlier in the series, Gemma is now rallying fans to get behind her close friend ahead of the live final, urging viewers to make their votes count.

Adam, best known for Waterloo Road and Emmerdale, has made it to the final five — but it hasn’t been an easy ride.

Adam has reached this year’s final five (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins backs Adam Thomas to win I’m A Celebrity

Taking to Instagram on April 23, Gemma issued a passionate plea to her followers, asking them to vote for Adam in Friday night’s final.

“In the grand adventure of life, my best friend Adam is facing some mighty headwinds—forces that would rather see him stumble,” she wrote.

“But we are the wind in his sails! Let’s all stand tall behind him… and ensure he strides to victory. Adam, you’re not alone.”

She went on to add: “All my lovely followers I’m asking if you could all vote for @adamthomas21 to WIN tomorrow night.”

Gemma also hinted at drama away from the cameras, revealing Adam had been “very upset” earlier that day.

“There’s stuff going on behind the scenes,” she claimed. “Adam was a CHAMP TILL THE END. Pure will always win. GOOD PEOPLE WIN IN LIFE.”

The emotional message was paired with clips of the pair bonding in camp — moments that clearly struck a chord with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Adam’s rollercoaster journey to the final

Adam’s time in the jungle has been anything but smooth.

Earlier in the series, former boxer David Haye faced backlash after being accused by viewers of “bullying” him.

Adam also found himself at the centre of a fiery clash with Jimmy Bullard after Jimmy gave up without trying, nearly costing him his place in the competition.

Despite it all, he’s pushed through to the final alongside Mo Farrah, Craig Charles, Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp.

‘Love how you’ve got his back!’

Fans quickly flooded Gemma’s comments with support — and Adam himself couldn’t resist responding.

“Hahahahaha you’re too much I love you xxxx,” he replied.

Others were just as vocal in backing him to win.

“Adam to win! Love how you’ve got his back!” one fan wrote.

“Everyone should strive to be a friend like Gemma. This is what true friendship looks like,” another said.

“I’m defo voting for Adam, he’s a lovely emotional genuine person,” a third added.

With the live final fast approaching, it’s clear Adam has plenty of support behind him — both inside and outside the jungle.

Read more: ‘The most beautiful day!’ Gemma Collins announces she’s got married ‘in secret’ as she stuns in wedding dress

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Thursday, April 23) on ITV1 and ITVX.

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