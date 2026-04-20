Gemma Collins wades into David Haye I’m A Celebrity ‘bullying’ row as she declares ‘I’m not afraid’

Gemma Collins has had her say on the ongoing drama surrounding David Haye, as ‘bullying’ claims continue to swirl on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

The reality TV favourite didn’t hold back while appearing on the show’s Unpacked podcast, opening up about what really went on in camp — and how she handled the tension.

David was accused of ‘bullying’ on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins addresses David Haye amid I’m A Celebrity ‘bullying’ claims

During his time in camp, former boxer David Haye has faced backlash from viewers on more than one occasion.

Earlier in the series, fans accused him of mocking Gemma’s appearance. Then last week, he came under fire again over comments directed at Adam Thomas, who had been feeling unwell at the time.

In scenes that sparked outrage, David branded Adam “useless” and admitted he didn’t like men who behaved that way.

“He’s a grown [bleep] man. I don’t like guys when they’re a bit useless. There it is,” he said in front of fellow campmates.

Reflecting on the situation, Gemma told Unpacked host Sam Thompson: “I think David Haye might have seen a weakness in Adam. There was times where I had to protect Adam in there.”

She went on to explain that she made a conscious decision to stay calm rather than escalate things.

“If I was going full GC mode on David Haye, and a lot of them, then it would’ve been a disaster in there but I had to remain calm and composed and just remember that I’m not here to be performative. I am here as me. And I think the fact that I stretched my arms out, I’m sort of saying to ’em all, without biting their heads off, ‘enough.'”

Despite keeping her cool, Gemma made it clear she wouldn’t have backed down if things had gone further.

“Well, basically, I knew if it was ever gonna get too bad I would be taking David on. You know, bring on the next heavyweight champion fighting the world. Because if I feel that something’s too much, I’m not afraid to step up,” she added.

Viewers threatened to complain to Ofcom over David’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Viewers threaten Ofcom complaints

The scenes didn’t sit well with viewers at home, with many taking to social media to share their frustration — and some even threatening to escalate things further.

“Ofcom, just better get ready because I just know everyone’s reporting a complaint right now,” one viewer wrote on X.

“We better go to Ofcom and report that toxic behaviour. Shouldn’t be allowed on national television,” another said.

“If this were live, the Ofcom complaints to get David Haye off the show would be through the roof. His behaviour towards Adam, nah!” a third added.

“David is bullying Adam now. Enough is enough ITV. Voting someone off should not be the perogative of one camp member. David Haye should have gone home. His attitude towards women is unacceptable and his bullying of Adam is nasty. Get him out now,” another viewer wrote.

However, after the backlash, Adam confirmed that the pair later spoke away from the cameras and have since “moved on” following David’s apology.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity shake-up sparks backlash as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join line-up

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV and ITVX at 9pm every weeknight

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