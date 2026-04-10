I’m A Celebrity viewers rage following David Haye’s ‘rude’ comment about Gemma Collins’ appearance: ‘He can’t help himself’

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity South Africa were left unimpressed during Friday night’s episode (April 10) after David Haye was accused of making a “rude” comment towards Gemma Collins.

During a conversation in camp, it was mentioned that Gemma has thick hair. While agreeing, David quipped: “It definitely ain’t thin.”

The remark didn’t go unnoticed by viewers — especially as some had already predicted there could be tension between Gemma and David.

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Although Gemma appeared to brush it off, rolling her eyes and moving on, those watching at home were quick to call him out.

David was accused of making a rude remark to Gemma tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to David Haye’s comment

“David Haye is not nice!! Leave our Gemma alone!” one user wrote on X.

“David Haye, congratulations, you are a [bleep]head!! He’s sooo rude,” another person shared.

“David just can’t help himself making snarky comments 24/7,” a third remarked.

“David is an absolute [bleep]hole,” a fourth said.

“David’s issue with Gemma is that she’s a bigger woman,” a fifth insisted.

“David didn’t just say that to Gemma, what an idiot,” another added.

Gemma doesn’t think David likes her (Credit: ITV)

Gemma opens up about her feelings

Later in the episode, Gemma spoke candidly to Adam Thomas about how she feels around David.

“David Haye is not welcoming at all. He don’t like me,” she said, adding: “I just don’t think the geezer likes me.”

Adam encouraged her to give him time, telling her: “he’s fine”.

However, Gemma wasn’t convinced.

“He wasn’t welcoming at all, hun,” she insisted, before adding: “I don’t go where I’m not welcomed. I don’t go where I’m not appreciated.”

The moment comes just a day after Gemma clashed with Sinitta over her involvement in Chicago, where Sinitta admitted she initially thought the casting was a “joke”.

Elsewhere, the episode teased the arrival of two more latecomers — Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard — who are set to enter camp on Monday (April 13).

Read more: Emotional Sinitta hits back over tense Gemma Collins row as she reveals what actually happened in unaired scenes: ‘You are all being genuinely nasty’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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