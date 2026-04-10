Emotional Sinitta hits back over tense Gemma Collins row as she reveals what actually happened in unaired scenes: ‘You are all being genuinely nasty’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Sinitta has responded after her awkward clash with campmate Gemma Collins sparked backlash from viewers.

During Thursday’s episode (April 9), Sinitta made a comment about Gemma’s involvement in the musical Chicago that didn’t go down well.

Speaking to Gemma, she said: “You don’t do anything, but you make a great entrance! You make everybody laugh, but I didn’t know you could actually sing and dance.”

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Gemma quickly defended herself, replying: “I don’t think you’d get cast as Mama Morton in Chicago if you didn’t pass the audition.”

At the time, Gemma pulled out due to a knee injury.

Sinitta said she thought Gemma doing Chicago was a ‘joke’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta faces backlash following Gemma Collins clash

Following the episode, many viewers criticised Sinitta online, claiming her remarks were unfair.

“Mean Girl energy from Sinitta,” one user wrote.

“Gemma didn’t deserve this. How rude coming from @thesinittaofficial, this was just so wrong,” another said.

“That was mean! Gemma is very talented and whilst she’s hilarious, let’s not discredit her like she’s a joke! Not cool Sinitta! A bit rich considering all she’s know for is being Simon’s friend,” a third remarked.

“This was so rude. Even if you thought it, whyyy say it!?” another added.

“Sinitta’s comment did come across rude,” a fifth wrote.

“How are Simon’s coat tails love?” another asked.

Fans defended Gemma online (Credit: ITV)

‘I had nothing else in common with Gemma’

After the reaction, Sinitta addressed the situation in a detailed comment on I’m A Celebrity’s Instagram page.

“Goodness! I know none of you have ever heard of me before because you are young, if you did you would know I’m a very kind person who would never be horrible to @gemmacollins or anyone else,” she said.

“We actually bonded over discussing Chicago, I didn’t call her a joke, I said I thought the announcement was a joke at the time as I had not been aware that she sang and danced etc. There was lots of gossip about it in Theatreland when she didn’t do the show. Me and @brendaedwardsglobal had to step in and play the role again.”

Sinitta continued: “I had nothing else in common with Gemma apart from Chicago so it was a natural thing to talk to her about and they edited out us speaking amicably about the Director etc and her calling us “2 Mama Morton’s!”You are all being genuinely nasty here, because you love her, I get it.”

She concluded: “But I gave her a chance to tell her side from the horse’s mouth! Think about it…. That is not rude, it’s called conversations. Why do people fear open conversations? Maybe I’m too old school, but then I AM OLD and been working since the 80’s, I had a successful TV, Theatre and film Career before I even met @simoncowell. Ok, that’s all, sleep well x.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers notice blatant blunder after Gemma Collins loses eating trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.