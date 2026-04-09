I’m A Celebrity viewers notice blatant blunder after Gemma Collins loses eating trial

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity South Africa were quick to spot a blunder during the latest episode after Gemma Collins took on a Bushtucker Trial – and many were left saying the same thing.

During Wednesday night’s show (April 8), the episode picked up from the previous instalment, which saw Gemma go head-to-head with Craig Charles in a gruesome eating challenge.

Following the cliffhanger ending on Tuesday, both contestants agreed to take on 30 shots of pig’s blood, with the winner securing food for camp.

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Gemma went head-to-head with Craig as they both agreed to down 30 shots of pig’s blood (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers spot blunder after Gemma Collins lost eating trial

Gemma attempted the trial but struggled early on and ultimately quit the challenge. Meanwhile, Craig powered through and was declared the winner.

However, viewers at home were left unconvinced after noticing something odd when the camera cut to his finished glasses.

“I’m not being funny but those glasses aren’t empty #ImACeleb,” one user wrote on X.

“Are them shot glasses not supposed to be empty?” another person shared.

“His shot glasses aren’t even empty. Some of them are still half full,” a third remarked.

“Most of Craig’s ‘empty’ shots are still half full,” a fourth said.

“Craig winning that trial when a load of his shot glasses was still half full,” a fifth expressed.

“How did he win when they’re all half full?” a sixth added.

Viewers noticed that Craig’s glasses were not empty after winning the challenge (Credit: ITV)

‘ This is not what I’m a celebrity should be’

The reaction didn’t stop there, as fans also took aim at the show’s format.

Because the series was pre-recorded last year, the editing style differs from the traditional live Australian version — something viewers have picked up on throughout the week.

With another episode ending on a cliffhanger, frustration continued to build.

“The editing is boring now,” one viewer said.

“Another cliffhanger, oh how original,” another wrote.

“Too many ads, challenges and cliffhanger endings. This is not what I’m a celebrity should be,” a third declared.

Read more: ‘Enough is enough!’ I’m A Celebrity viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over Gemma Collins following launch show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1

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