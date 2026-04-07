‘Enough is enough!’ I’m A Celebrity viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over Gemma Collins following launch show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 kicked off last night (April 6), but it didn’t take long for viewers to voice their frustration — with some even threatening to complain to Ofcom over the lack of Gemma Collins.

The ITV spin-off returned with Ant and Dec at the helm, welcoming a line-up including David Haye, Sinitta and Adam Thomas.

During the opening episode, several contestants competed in a series of challenges to secure their place in the main camp.

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However, fans were quick to notice that Gemma — often dubbed the GC — was missing for most of the show, despite her highly anticipated return.

Gemma will take part in an eating challenge tonight (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Not all of the celebrities featured in the 2026 line-up appeared in the launch episode. As previously revealed, Gemma is one of four late arrivals, alongside Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Jimmy Bullard.

Their arrival brings the total number of contestants taking part in the All Stars series to 12.

Gemma was briefly teased in the closing moments of the episode, where viewers also caught a glimpse of Craig Charles. A preview for the next instalment (April 7) showed the pair taking on a Bushtucker-style eating trial titled Guts Instinct.

In the clip, Gemma appears visibly distressed as she struggles through the challenge and is seen being sick into a bucket.

“Sorry, I can’t. I can’t. I’m gonna die!” she said.

Despite the teaser, many viewers were left disappointed that Gemma only appeared for a matter of seconds during the launch.

Viewers were not pleased about the lack of Gemma during the launch show (Credit: ITV)

‘I feel like reporting ITV to Ofcom’

Fans quickly took to social media to share their frustration at her absence, with some even joking about escalating the issue.

“I’m complaining to Ofcom due to the lack of Gemma Collins #ImACeleb,” one user wrote on X.

“The only people watching this spin-off are those of us waiting for Gemma Collins, so…?” another person shared.

“We’ve sat through 90 minutes with no sign of Ar Gemma,” a third remarked.

“I feel like reporting ITV to Ofcom,” a fourth insisted.

“Enough is enough, where the [bleep] is Gemma?” another asked.

Read more: ‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues Tuesday, April 7 on ITV and ITVX

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