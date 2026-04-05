The heartbreaking reason Craig Charles left I’m A Celebrity in 2014 and how wife Jackie supported him through tough times

Craig Charles is heading back into the jungle for another shot at glory as he joins this year’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa line-up.

But his return comes with emotional history after his first stint ended in heartbreak.

The actor is among 12 stars, including Adam Thomas and Beverley Callard, travelling to Kruger National Park for the new ITV series, hoping this time his journey will be very different.

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Fans may remember his original appearance was cut short following devastating personal news.

Craig Charles is among this year’s I’m A Celebrity campmates (Credit: ITV)

So who is Craig Charles, and what happened the first time he entered the jungle?

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Craig Charles? How old is he?

Craig Charles was born on July 11, 1964, making him 61. He has built a varied career as an actor, comedian and DJ.

He is best known to many viewers for playing Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street from 2005 to 2015. Craig also starred as Dave Lister in the long running sci fi sitcom Red Dwarf.

His TV work does not stop there. Craig has appeared in EastEnders, hosted Robot Wars between 1998 and 2004, and narrated Takeshi’s Castle.

Away from acting, he has fronted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 Music since 2002.

Why did Craig Charles leave Coronation Street?

Craig stepped away from Coronation Street in 2015 after a decade on the cobbles. His character Lloyd featured in major storylines, including discovering he had a secret daughter and navigating several relationships.

He chose to leave so he could return to filming Red Dwarf. At the time, he said he felt he owed it to his co stars to continue the series and see what was next for Lister.

The decision was also shaped by personal loss. After his brother died at 52, Craig said it pushed him to reassess his life.

Speaking on This Morning, he explained: “There’s things that I’ve got to do. I’ve got to do some things before it’s my time.

“There’s so many things that, because Coronation Street is such a big part of your life, you don’t get to do.”

Craig played Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

When was Craig Charles first in I’m A Celebrity?

Craig first entered I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014 as part of the fourteenth series. The line up included names such as Melanie Sykes, Edwina Currie and Kendra Wilkinson.

Familiar faces from this year’s South Africa spin off, including Jimmy Bullard and Gemma Collins, also took part that year.

However, Craig’s time in camp lasted just four days. He was forced to leave early after receiving tragic news about his brother.

What happened to Craig’s brother?

While Craig was in the jungle, his brother Dean died from a heart attack at the age of 50.

Craig made an emotional exit, telling his campmates: “I’m out of here, guys… my brother died yesterday. I’ve got to go sort things out. I just wanted to say goodbye. Look after yourselves.”

He later revealed he had missed messages from his brother before entering the show.

“I’d kind of blanked him because I had too much going on,” he said, explaining he planned to reconnect after leaving the jungle.

Craig had to leave I’m A Celebrity after four days in 2014 (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Has Craig also had a heart attack?

Years after losing his brother, Craig suffered a heart attack himself and was rushed to hospital.

He later said he was lucky to get treatment in time, describing symptoms including sweating, feeling cold and tingling teeth.

Craig underwent a procedure where doctors inserted stents into his heart through his wrist to help prevent future problems.

Who is Craig Charles’ Emmerdale star ex?

Craig married actress Cathy Tyson in 1984. She has appeared in Coronation Street, Holby City and Death in Paradise.

The couple had a son, Jack, before divorcing in 1989. Both later spoke about the difficulties in their marriage.

Craig pictured with his wife Jackie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Craig Charles married to?

Craig is now happily married to his wife Jackie. The pair met in a Dublin bar while he was filming, and quickly formed a strong bond.

He once revealed that within weeks she had moved in with him, and they later married in 1999. They share two children, Anna Jo and Nellie.

Craig has also spoken about how his family supported him through difficult periods, including struggles with drugs. He credited his wife and children with helping him turn things around.

Now, as he prepares to re enter the jungle, Craig will be hoping for a far more positive experience this time around.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026

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