‘The stakes are high’: ITV confirms huge schedule change ahead of I’m A Celebrity South Africa

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa is heading back to ITV – and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic series yet.

With an all-star cast of returning campmates battling it out to be crowned the ultimate King or Queen of the jungle, excitement is already building. And now, ITV has revealed a major schedule twist that gives fans an early look at the action before it even begins.

A three-minute ad will air on ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

ITV confirms huge schedule shake-up

In a first for the show, ITV has confirmed viewers will be treated to a sneak peek ahead of the official launch.

The special preview will air on Monday, March 30 at around 8.25pm – slotted neatly between Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The series has already been pre-recorded, with celebrities competing to secure their place in the final. While the public won’t decide who gets there, they will choose the eventual winner when the live final airs.

In a statement, ITV said: “I’m A Celebrity South Africa is set to offer an exclusive sneak peek on ITV and STV ahead of its highly anticipated return to screens next month.

“A special three-minute preview will be broadcast on ITV and STV at approximately 8.25pm on Monday March 30, scheduled between Emmerdale and Coronation Street.”

They added: “Viewers will get a glimpse of the journey ahead in a series that promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent years. The stakes are incredibly high, as celebrities compete to be crowned a Legend, challenging themselves in some of the most epic and extreme trials in I’m A Celebrity history.”

Presenting duo Ant and Dec will once again return to host the action.

Ant and Dec will host the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will be on I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

ITV also confirmed a fresh twist for the second all-star series – with the celebrities returning to London for a live grand final, where viewers will crown the winner.

The official line-up was revealed earlier this month – although it didn’t go down well with all fans, with some branding it “desperate”.

Among those taking part are former winners Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp, with Harry set to enter as a late arrival.

Also heading into the jungle are Ashley Roberts, Beverley Callard, Sinitta, David Haye, Mo Farah, Seann Walsh and Adam Thomas.

Meanwhile, Gemma Collins and Craig Charles – who both quit their original series – will return as latecomers, alongside former footballer Jimmy Bullard.

With big personalities, brutal trials and a brand-new format twist, it’s safe to say this series is already promising plenty of drama before it’s even begun.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced her to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!’ during South Africa series

What do you think of the upcoming I’m A Celebrity South Africa series? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.