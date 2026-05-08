Balaclava-clad man ‘charged’ for ‘threatening’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly left shaken after allegedly being threatened by a man in a balaclava while walking his dogs near his new home on the Sandringham Estate.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday near Marsh Farm in Norfolk, where Andrew is believed to have relocated after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The man was reportedly sitting inside a vehicle before spotting Andrew around 50 yards away. He allegedly got out and approached the duke while shouting at him on a lane near Sandringham Royal Park.

The man has since pleaded guilty to the claims against him.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Easter service (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew, who was accompanied by a member of his private security team, is said to have quickly returned to his vehicle and driven away as the suspect allegedly attempted to follow him.

Norfolk Police later attended the scene and arrested a suspect. Officers are also understood to have searched the man’s vehicle for possible weapons.

Police issue statement after incident

In a statement, Norfolk Police said: “Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village.

“Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.”

The force confirmed the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Should Andrew have his security reviewed? (Credit: Cover Images)

Reports on May 8 identified the accused as Alex Jenkinson, 39, from Suffolk. He has reportedly been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress, as well as failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody.

Alex Jenkinson appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today, Friday, May 8, following the alleged incident involving Prince Andrew.

Jenkinson pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Reports also stated that Jenkinson appeared in court wearing a sling.

However, he did plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood while in police custody, as per The Independent.

Jenkinson additionally pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against a man named Stephen Terry in King’s Lynn the day before the reported Sandringham incident.

Fresh concerns over Andrew’s security

The confrontation has reignited debate over Andrew’s security arrangements.

The duke lost publicly funded police protection after stepping back from royal duties in 2019. Although King Charles III is reportedly funding Andrew’s move to Norfolk, claims suggest the monarch has not agreed to cover private security costs.

A source told The Telegraph: “This shows why Andrew’s security provisions need to be proportionate and properly balanced for an individual with a very high profile. Surely this demonstrates why his security should be reviewed.”

The incident comes during an already difficult period for Andrew, who remains under investigation following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, allegations he denies.

Andrew has also faced years of scrutiny over his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Representatives for Andrew have been contacted for comment.

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