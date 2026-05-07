Meghan Markle shares new photo of Archie and Lilibet to mark his birthday

Prince Archie is celebrating his seventh birthday and Meghan Markle has shared a touching glimpse into the family’s private California life to mark the occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on May 6 with a heartfelt message for her eldest child, posting two rarely seen family photos featuring Archie.

The young royal was born in May 2019, with Meghan and Prince Harry later welcoming daughter Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle posts rare family photos for Prince Archie’s birthday

“7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy,” Meghan wrote alongside the pictures.

One of the images shows Prince Harry cradling Archie shortly after his birth, with the newborn sleeping peacefully against his chest wrapped in a blanket.

The second snap captures a more recent family moment, showing Archie and Lilibet walking side-by-side along a beach close to the family’s Montecito home.

Archie can be seen carrying a walking stick, while the children’s striking red hair, inherited from Harry, stands out in the sunshine.

Fans quickly reacted online, with many commenting on how grown up Archie now looks.

One person wrote on X: “His hair is so red omg… deep ginger! Happy bday Archie.”

Another said: “Such beautiful photos… Archie is going to be one protective big brother.”

A third added: “They grow up so fast.”

The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son’s birthday (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Inside Meghan and Harry’s quieter family life in Montecito

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built a new life in Montecito, California, where they have focused on raising Archie and Lilibet away from the spotlight.

Meghan has previously opened up about wanting a more normal upbringing for their children.

“Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do,” Meghan told PEOPLE while discussing life in California.

His hair is so red omg… deep ginger!

She also shared details of the simple routines she enjoys with Archie.

“Archie and I like to go and have lunch, share a burger and a Caesar salad, and have an ice cream sundae with two cherries on top,” Meghan explained.

While Harry and Meghan have largely kept their children out of the public eye, Meghan has offered occasional updates since returning to Instagram in 2025 through both her personal account and her As ever brand page.

Prince Archie is now seven! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry once joked about Archie and Lilibet’s red hair

Prince Harry has previously spoken about his children inheriting his famous red hair, saying the Spencer side of the family clearly won out.

“Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!” Harry said during a 2023 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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“I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers.”

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