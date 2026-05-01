‘Ridiculous’ Meghan Markle accused of ‘copying’ King Charles with Instagram video

Meghan Markle has found herself at the centre of online chatter regarding King Charles after sharing a peek into her Montecito home life, with some royal watchers claiming the timing looked a little too familiar.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a relaxed video from her chicken coop, just hours after King Charles was pictured feeding chickens during a public engagement in New York.

She posted a light-hearted video from her chicken coop that also seemingly features one of her kids.

The social media post appeared just hours after King Charles was seen feeding chickens during a community visit in New York, drawing an unintended parallel between the two moments.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet video to her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan Markle shares new video of chickens on Instagram after King Charles outing

The Duchess of Sussex shared the clips on her Instagram stories on Thursday evening, showing her walking through the coop alongside a Los Angeles-based chocolatier, Compartes.

The visit follows a recent collaboration between Meghan and the brand as part of her Mother’s Day collection.

In one short video, Meghan introduces her guest while gesturing towards the birds.

“When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens. Compartes is here,” she says, before briefly focusing the camera on one of the hens.

A fleeting appearance by Princess Lilibet is also captured, with the young royal seen in a pink dress near the enclosure. She can be heard saying something indistinct to her mother, who responds: “Thanks sweetheart.”

The informal tone of the footage contrasts with events earlier in the day involving the king, who took part in a more structured engagement centred on community agriculture.

Meghan showed off her chickens (Credit: Instagram)

King Charles looks at chickens in US

Charles visited Harlem Grown, an organisation in Upper Manhattan that works to address challenges in health, education and wellbeing by converting disused urban spaces into sustainable farms. Its mission is to “inspire youth to lead healthy and ambitious lives through mentorship and hands-on education in urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition”.

During the visit, the king observed schoolchildren taking part in farming activities such as planting and irrigation. He then joined them to feed chickens at the site’s coop.

How ridiculous is this cosplaying getting?!

Following his time at Harlem Grown, Charles carried out an impromptu walkabout, speaking with members of the public. One woman thanked him for his recent address to Congress, telling him: “We needed that.”

The king replied: “I keep trying.”

King Charles was seen looking at chickens during his US state visit (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Meghan accused of ‘copying’ Charles

It didn’t take long for social media users to draw comparisons between the two moments, with some accusing Meghan of attempting to mirror the monarch.

On X, one person said: “King Charles III was with children at the Harlem Grown programme, feeding chickens kept on-site and engaging with them. Then, one day later, Meghan released a video of herself with her business partner, also feeding chickens. How ridiculous is this cosplaying getting?!”

Another wrote: “All #Meghan knows how to do is copy, paste, repeat.”

Someone else added: “Since KC was feeding chickens yesterday in Harlem, Meghan had to try to upstage.”

However, not everyone saw it that way, with plenty of fans quick to defend the duchess and praise the clip’s upbeat feel.

One said: “I love the joy and happiness of this video.”

Another commented: “Meghan was on her Instagram feeding their chickens over Easter time as well and a few times before that so maybe Charles is the one copying.”

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