Meghan Markle shares rare peek at daughter Lilibet’s life in California with sweet family moment

Meghan Markle has offered fans another rare and charming look inside her California family life, this time featuring a candid moment with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, gave followers a glimpse of their laid-back Montecito lifestyle in a series of personal clips shared online.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, posting short videos of herself arranging flowers before heading outside with Lilibet, four, for some fresh air and playtime.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Princess Lilibet was seen with the Sussex family’s chickens (Credit: Instagram Stories / @Meghan)

Princess Lilibet steals the show in adorable new clip

In the sweet footage, young Lilibet can be seen gently trying to pet the family’s chickens while dressed in a purple jacket, striped trousers and colourful rainbow wellies.

Fans were also quick to spot a flash of her striking red hair as she followed the birds around the garden.

Seeing Princess Lilibet just being a kid in Montecito is everything.

Royal watchers couldn’t get enough of the wholesome moment. One person wrote on X: “Princess Lilibet making a little appearance on Meghan’s Instagram Stories! It’s adorable how she tries to pet her chickens, but they’re faster than her.”

Another shared: “This is exactly the ‘carefree’ life Harry and Meghan fought to give their children. Seeing Princess Lilibet just being a kid in Montecito is everything.”

A third added: “Aww too cute. Princess Lilibet and her chickens.”

The Duchess of Sussex often shares sweet family moments with fans (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Meghan’s heartfelt tribute to daughter Lilibet

The latest glimpse comes shortly after Meghan publicly celebrated her daughter in a touching post for International Women’s Day earlier this month.

Marking the occasion on March 8, she shared a tender photo of herself cuddling Lilibet as they gazed out over a beautiful beach view.

Alongside the image, Meghan wrote: “For the woman she will one day be… Happy International Women’s Day.”

She also credited the photo to her husband, Prince Harry, affectionately referring to him as “Papa Sussex”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Life for Harry and Meghan in California

Meghan and Harry relocated to California in 2020, where they now live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Lilibet.

Their move followed their decision to step back from senior royal duties and build a more independent life.

While the couple are known for keeping their children largely out of the spotlight, Meghan occasionally shares carefully chosen family moments online, which continue to delight fans.

Earlier this year, she also spoke about Lilibet’s future and whether she might follow in her mother’s footsteps by joining the Girl Scouts.

Read more: ‘She’s basically Fergie now’: Royal insiders ‘slam’ Meghan Markle’s unusual new business move

Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, Meghan told Deadline: “I think we’ll continue to explore whatever feels right.”

The duchess herself was a Girl Scout during her childhood in California.

What do you make of Meghan’s latest family update? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.