A surprise prediction has been made about Princess Lilibet and her future, it has been revealed.

Could the young royal, four, follow in mum Meghan’s footsteps and pursue a career in showbiz? That’s what one celebrity astrologist has predicted…

Princess Lilibet tipped to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps

Speaking on behalf of Psychic Chat, celebrity astrologer and psychic, Inbaal Honigman, has shared her predictions for the futures of the royal children.

Inbaal has also revealed that Lilibet may aim for a career on stage or screen, like her mum.

The young royal will follow in her mother’s footsteps and is likely to develop hobbies and activities around stage and screen.

“Princess Lilibet of Sussex was born 4 June 2021, making her a Gemini like her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. This is a fun-loving and communicative sign that loves to entertain,” Inbaal said.

“The young royal will follow in her mother’s footsteps and is likely to develop hobbies and activities around stage and screen. Gemini is the perfect star sign for acting, reality show participants or directing.”

“This zodiac sign loves making other people happy, and Lilibet will use her creative skills to bring joy to others,” she then added.

Will Lilibet look for an acting career like mum Meghan? (Credit: Cover Images)

Psychic predicts royal children’s futures

Meanwhile, Inbaal believes a career that’s more traditional and grounded could be in store for Lilibet’s older brother, Archie.

The young royal is a Taurus.

“Their favourite activities are traditional and grounded, and they enjoy established practices and skills. Jobs around education suit a Taurus, as well as banking careers,” Inbaal said.

Archie’s cousins, Charlotte and Louis, are also both of the Taurus star sign.

“Louis could find himself in a career of archiving and preserving the royal way of life. He will grow to be involved in the curating fields, working with museums and exhibitions. He may also work around the preservation of stately homes and heritage sites in Great Britain,” she predicted.

And of Charlotte, she then predicted the young royal could be “involved in charity work and supporting non-profits from a tender age”.

What sort of king will George be? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George’s reign predicted

Inbaal also had some positive predictions for George’s reign as king.

“Prince George of Wales was born 22 July 2013, making him a Cancer like his father Prince William, and like his late grandmother, Princess Diana. This is a kind-hearted and indoorsy sign that puts family above all else,” she said.

“Before George ascends the throne, he will already be well-versed in the family business, and will be experienced at serving the kingdom. He may experiment with jobs around the caring industries, in the medical fields or in the military. Cancerians are born to look after others, which will ensure that George will be a sensitive and considerate monarch,” she then added.

Seems like the future of the monarchy is in good hands, then!

