Kate Middleton ‘solving impossible equation’ with son Prince George, says royal author

Kate Middleton is quietly rewriting the royal playbook from the inside, according to a royal author, as she balances motherhood with the weighty future facing her eldest son, Prince George.

The Princess of Wales, who will mark her 44th birthday this week, shares three children with Prince William: George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. But it is George, second in line to the throne, who presents what one commentator has called an almost impossible task.

Author Robert Jobson believes Kate is navigating a delicate balance when it comes to her eldest. As he put it, she must “give him a childhood while preparing him for kingship“.

Kate Middleton ‘changing the rules’ within royal family

Writing in The Sun, Jobson laid out why he sees the Princess of Wales as a quiet force within the monarchy.

He said: “She’s learned the difference between tradition and theatre. Diana never learned it and Meghan refused to accept it.

“The institution doesn’t work for you. You work for it, and serve it well and it gives you purpose. Fail and it discards you. Catherine understood this from the start.

“Now she’s changing the rules from the inside. William needs her — not just as a wife but also someone who works the room while he works the problem.”

Jobson also argued that King Charles relies on Kate in a different way, suggesting she represents continuity for the future. When they appear together, he said, the message is simple: the monarchy carries on.

‘Her children need her most’

Despite her growing influence within royal life, Jobson stressed that Kate’s most important role remains at home.

According to him, George, Charlotte and Louis are the ones who need her the most, even as she is described as the “asset the monarchy needs”.

How Princess Kate could celebrate her birthday

As the Princess of Wales prepares to turn 44 later this week, she is expected to be surrounded by warmth and celebration.

On Friday, January 9, Kate will be celebrated around the world. But behind palace walls, the focus is likely to be firmly on family. Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who once worked closely with King Charles, has shared what he thinks might be in store.

She’s learned the difference between tradition and theatre. Diana never learned it and Meghan refused to accept it.

Speaking to Heart Bingo, Harrold said: “I can almost guarantee that the King will still host a birthday party for his daughter-in-law. It’s possible that it will be on the actual day of the birthday, unless William’s got something private arranged. There’ll be a celebration and food-wise, she will be eating some of the things that she likes.”

When it comes to presents, Harrold believes William will give his wife something thoughtful.

“It could be something jewellery-based or it could be something that she needs for the home, or it could be a mixture of both,” he said.

“You might get something a little bit silly because the royals like to give silly presents. I think that’ll be certainly followed up with a piece of jewellery or something quite personal.”

