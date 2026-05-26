Rivals star Emily Atack revealed she had sepsis as she opened up about her “difficult” pregnancy in a new interview.

Emily became a first-time mum to her son Barney in June 2024 with her boyfriend, Dr Alistair Garner. Last summer, the pair announced their engagement.

At the time, the actress shared an image of herself and shirtless Alistair smiling with her huge diamond ring visible on her engagement finger. She captioned the shot: “It’s Friday, I’m in love,” adding three engagement ring emoji.

Emily welcomed her son in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Atack reveals she had sepsis following pregnancy

In a new interview for Grazia, Emily opened up about her pregnancy and the harsh backlash she faced over her weight.

“I was trolled for being enormous even when I was pregnant and I’m now trolled for having lost weight. My body holds all my trauma as well as my happiness and joy,” she told the magazine.

In the same interview, Emily admitted she “went through a very difficult pregnancy” and was “very ill” after she gave birth.

“I had sepsis, I couldn’t leave the house for weeks. It was awful,” she continued.

“So I’m just asking people for a little bit of patience and understanding at such a complex thing. Women’s bodies change all the time. I am so done with defending it.”

Emily revealed she had sepsis after having her son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily and Alistair’s wedding plans

Emily also shared details surrounding her wedding to Alistair.

According to the former I’m A Celebrity star, the pair will marry abroad in September.

“It’s going to be a big, fat, [bleep]-off party,” she said, adding: “Since filming Rivals, in terms of fashion, I tend to go quite big now generally.”

‘I really want to hold onto this moment for as long as I can’

Currently, Emily has been making waves in the second series of Rivals alongside Danny Dyer.

Following the show’s launch earlier this month, Emily took to Instagram to reflect on the role.

“I really want to hold onto this moment for as long as I can. Rivals has changed my life in so many ways, and I’ll be forever grateful to our Dame Jilly Cooper for trusting me with the glorious chaos that is Sarah Stratton,” she said.

“Sarah means everything to me. Since I started in this business almost 20 years ago, she is who I’ve been waiting for.”

Read more: ‘Bringing the minx!’ Emily Atack sends fans wild in ‘jaw-dropping’ lingerie shoot

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