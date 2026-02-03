‘Bringing the minx!’ Emily Atack sends fans wild in ‘jaw-dropping’ lingerie shoot

Emily Atack has sent her followers into meltdown after posing up a storm in lingerie.

The actress recently sparked conversation after fans questioned whether she had been using weight-loss jabs after appearing with a slimmer frame.

However, as far as her latest update is concerned, Emily is loving her body, and rightfully so.

Actress Emily has sent her followers into meltdown following a lingerie shoot (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Atack in linergie shoot

In an Instagram post shared today (February 3), Emily, 36, posed for lingerie brand Agent Provocateur for their latest campaign.

In a carousel post, wearing various pieces from the brand’s collection, Emily showed off her incredible appearance in an old-fashioned style house.

For the first slide, the Inbetweeners star was captured with her legs crossed while sitting on a chair. Donning a black set, Emily wore a bra paired with a sheer cover-up, stockings and heels.

In another frame, Emily, who is a mum to one-year-old son Barney, rocked a white set with black leather knee-high boots. She was snapped alongside a dog and sitting on a desk.

While photographed from a higher angle, the former Dancing On Ice star was also captured sitting on a sofa while wearing a hat with a netted veil and a whip.

‘You look phenomenal’

Emily’s post certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, who rushed to the comments section to express how amazing she looked.

“Hurt my jaw, it dropped so hard onto the desk,” one user wrote.

“Oh bringing the minx, love it!” another person shared.

“My cause of death on my death certificate will just be a link to this,” a third remarked.

“The amount of men and women that are zooming in right now lol,” a fourth joked.

“Good grief,” a fifth said.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Wow, Emily, you look phenomenal.”

