Emily Atack strips to swimwear three months after welcoming baby

Former Inbetweeners actor Emily Atack has showed off her body three months after giving birth to her baby son.

The TV star welcomed her first child, Barney, in June, announcing the news via her Instagram page. While sharing a black-and-white image, Emily showed off her newborn for the first time alongside scientist boyfriend Alistair Garner.

“We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true,” she wrote in her wholesome caption.

Actor Emily Atack welcomed her first child in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack stuns in swimwear three months after welcoming baby son

In another Instagram post shared this morning (September 14), Emily displayed her post-baby body in a blue swimsuit with white detailing.

Going barefoot for the occasion, Emily appeared to be enjoying the sunshine while standing by a balcony door.

Gazing directly at the camera lens with her wavy blonde locks down, she held a pair of black shades in her right hand.

For her caption, she wrote a quote from actor Kate Winslet: “I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

‘You look incredible’

In the span of two hours, Emily’s upload racked up more than 33,700 likes and over 450 comments from fans who can’t get enough of the TV star.

“You look fantastic! If anyone thinks otherwise, they’re the ones with the issues!” one user wrote.

“You look incredible, rocking Marilyn Monroe vibes ! Beautiful,” another person shared.

Fans gush over Emily’s post-pregnancy figure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Looking very well there Emily,” a third remarked.

“Love everything about this! Lovely photo, that swimming costume is fab! and great quote that we should all live by,” a fourth commented.

