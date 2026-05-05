This bunch of Gen-Z brats are about to get the biggest shock of their lives in wild new TV show Trading Places

Channel 5 is about to shake up its reality TV line-up with Trading Places. And from what’s been teased so far, this one looks set to deliver some seriously dramatic culture clashes.

The brand-new series throws a group of young Brits into completely unfamiliar environments, forcing them to swap their everyday lifestyles for something wildly different.

And if the early glimpses are anything to go by, it’s going to be as eye-opening as it is unpredictable.

Many of the youngsters are shocked (|Credit: Channel 5 / Instagram)

Trading Places on Channel 5: How does it work?

The premise is simple—but the results look anything but. Trading Places follows several groups of Gen Z participants as they are taken out of their comfort zones and placed into entirely opposite ways of living.

However, Channel 5 gave fans a first look on Instagram, teasing the bold concept behind the show.

“These young Brits are about to have a big culture shock. Three Gen Z shopaholics will move to an off-grid, hippy-inspired eco farm.

“Three teens who hated school are sent to a prestigious college. Three party animals swap the club for the cloister as they join a Monastry. And three pampered Brits will face hard graft as cattle hands in the Wild West ranch.”

Each scenario is designed to test how the participants cope when everything familiar is stripped away—raising the question of whether they can adapt, or if they’ll struggle to fit in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)

When does Trading Places start? And where you can watch it

There’s not long to wait before it lands on screens. Trading Places will premiere on Sunday, May 10 at 9PM on Channel 5.

Speaking about the show, Guy Davies, Consultant Editor for Commissioning at 5, said: “Trading Places plunges our contributors into these alien, opposite worlds. It’s great to see how transformative this experience can be. Like our other top-rating and warm-hearted formats such as Rich House Poor House, we hope the viewers love it too.”

The Gen-Z participants are thrown into a completely different world (Credit: Instagram / Channel 5)

Who is in the show?

While Channel 5 is keeping full details of the cast under wraps for now, the series will feature participants in their late teens and early twenties.

However, some early names have emerged from the first episode. Among them are Saffron, a 26-year-old from Essex who works as a sugar baby; Umar, 20, from Derby, who relies on his dad to fund his shopping habits; and Birdie, a 22-year-old TikTok fashion influencer from Salford.

But this trio will be the first to face a major lifestyle shift as they move into an off-grid, hippy-style community that rejects consumerism entirely.

How many episodes are there?

According to TV Zone, the series will run for four episodes, each focusing on a different group and challenge.

Episode two follows a group of 18-year-olds who have disengaged from education. They are immersed in life at an elite private boarding school.

In episode three, a group known for extravagant nights out—spending up to £800 in one go—swap their party lifestyle for the quiet discipline of a monastery.

Finally, episode four sees a group of young Brits head to a ranch. They must take on physically demanding work and learn the importance of teamwork.

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