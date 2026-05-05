Katie Piper shares powerful photos showing how far she’s come since her acid attack: ‘You are such an inspiration’

Katie Piper has been flooded with support as she reflected on life since her horrific acid attack almost 20 years ago.

The beloved TV star’s life changed forever back in March 2008 when she was 24 she was subjected to the vile attack. Her then-boyfriend, Daniel Lynch, ordered an accomplice, Stefan Sylvestre, to throw sulphuric acid in her face.

The ordeal left Katie partially blinded, with severe and permanent scarring to her face, chest, neck, arms and hands. She has since undergone hundreds of operations, and has openly described the aftermath as a “life sentence”.

And this week, Katie shared an emotional post, in which she spoke about life since the attack, proudly declaring that she “defied the odds and came back stronger than ever”.

Katie shared an emotional Instagram recently (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper on surviving a terrifying acid attack

On Tuesday (May 4) Katie took to her Instagram and shared several photos from the past 18 years.

“This is the same girl who survived at 24 and was told that was the extent of what her life would be,” she wrote on top of the first photo, which was a recent snap of Katie beaming to the camera.

Katie then followed up with a before-and-after snap that included Katie following the attack, in the early days of her surgery journey, and then Katie recently.

“But she defied the odds and came back stronger than ever,” Katie wrote on that photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

‘You’ve got to come back stronger than ever’

The Loose Women star also included photos of her TV work over the years as well as a tribute to herself writing her first book and starting her charity, Katie Piper Foundation.

Katie’s husband Richard Sutton and two kids Belle, 11, and eight-year-old Penelope also got a shoutout, with Katie uploading an adorable photo of her family. She ended her post with a photo of her second book, Still Beautiful.

Katie captioned the post: “Sometimes you’ve got to come back stronger than ever and prove everyone, including yourself, wrong.

“Age above and beyond your own boundaries and find the pure, infinite, beauty in ageing. Find ‘Still Beautiful’ now in paperback, at the link in my bio.”

Katie supported by fans

Katie’s fans and fellow showbiz pals flooded the comments section with support. This Morning’s Ashley James said: “You are an inspiration.”

Julia Bradbury also penned: “Still beautiful and always inspiring.” Meanwhile a fan declared: “You are such an inspiration Katie!”

Someone else wrote: “You truly are a joy, an inspiration to so many & a true angel in disguise.”

Read more: Katie Piper rushed to hospital by husband Richard after experiencing ‘severe pain’ in her eye

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