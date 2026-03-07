Katie Piper admits ‘it’s not enough’ as she makes candid confession about 10-year marriage to husband Richard

Katie Piper, who is appearing on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip today (March 7), has opened up about the reality of married life, admitting that love alone isn’t enough to sustain a relationship with her husband.

The TV presenter made the candid confession while reflecting on her 10-year marriage to husband Richard Sutton, saying successful relationships require constant effort.

Katie has been with Richard for over a decade (Credit: John Rainford/SplashNews.com)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Katie Piper makes confession about marriage to husband Richard Sutton

“I think that marriage is a discipline,” she told OK!

“Love is amazing, but it’s not enough. Marriage is a choice and a commitment that you have to keep showing up for.”

Katie met Richard through mutual friends in 2013, before the couple tied the knot two years later.

They are now parents to two daughters, Belle, 11, and Penelope, eight, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year.

Despite their happy family life, Katie said she is mindful about how she speaks about relationships publicly, remembering how difficult it felt when she was single.

“I remember being single and struggling with Valentine’s Day,” she explained.

Last November, Katie celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Richard by sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Posting several photos of the couple, including one of them in matching white robes and another of their anniversary cake, Katie wrote, “10 years married – and he still makes me laugh.”

She added, “Love you, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Katie’s health

Meanwhile, Katie’s perspective on life changed dramatically after becoming a mother in 2014.

She said having children encouraged her to take her mental and physical well-being more seriously.

“I’ve always been a massive advocate for accountability,” she addd.

“It’s treating your mental and physical health a bit like a job. If you don’t manage life in that way, life starts to manage you.”

Her healthier lifestyle has had surprising results, with Katie revealing she was recently told her biological age was just 22 during an appearance on Katherine Ryan’s podcast.

“I was shocked,” she admitted.

Katie also revealed the couple once considered having a third child. However, their plans changed when she needed emergency eye surgery linked to injuries from the 2008 acid attack she survived.

Although she briefly considered IVF, she ultimately decided she did not want to face more hospital treatments.

Instead, the family recently welcomed a new addition, a rescue puppy named Sugar.

Katie will appear on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip this weekend, airing Saturday at 7pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Katie Piper reveals bandaged face after latest surgery as fans rush to support

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.