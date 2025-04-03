Katie Piper has revealed the latest addition to her family: an adorable dog from Battersea.

The Loose Women star is a proud mama to Belle and Penelope, whom she shares with hubby Richard Sutton.

Now, the family of four have just welcomed another member with the arrival of a new pet.

Katie revealed her new adorable dog (Credit: Katie Piper)

Katie Piper welcomes new dog

On Wednesday (April 2) Katie took to her Instagram and shared several snaps of the new family member.

In one photo, Katie could be seen posing with the adorable pup. While another snap captured the moment Katie and her clan picked up their new dog.

In the caption, Katie penned: “We have expanded our family… Introducing Sugar.

“The girls have wanted a brother or sister for so long and we wanted to make this happen. Our gorgeous girl came from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home and we are so happy to make our home, her new home.

“Big shout out to the amazing team @battersea for all the incredible work they do rescuing dogs and cats everyday. Now apologies in advance for all the puppy spam that is about to follow over the next few months.”

Katie said her children ‘wanted a brother or sister for so long’ (Credit: Katie Piper)

Katie Piper thanks fans for ‘lovely messages’ about new pet

It didn’t take Katie’s fans and fellow showbiz pals to share their excitement, while also quizzing her on her new arrival.

In the comments section, Katie also wrote: “Thanks for all your lovely messages.

Thank you for rescuing her and giving her a loving home.

“Lots of you asking the breed, we know the mum was a cockerpoo, the dad is unknown. She is only 12 weeks old. She has a lovely calm temperament and is great with girls, she likes to be held and cuddles. She’s teething at the moment so all shoes are off the ground.”

Katie’s fans react to new family member

Elsewhere in the comments section, dog-lover Pete Wicks wrote: “Stop it,” with a love heart eyes emoji.

This Morning star Kate Lawler also gushed: “Congratulations Katie! Your lives have just become infinitely more full. Thanks for showing everyone you can rescue puppies too.”

Other fans penned: “She is SO gorgeous. Thank you for rescuing her and giving her a loving home.”

Another also declared: “Very cute, congratulations, and good on you getting a rescue. I have had a rescue for six years, and he is my best buddy.”

