Katie Piper has delighted fans after paying a sweet tribute to her husband on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Loose Women star Katie first met hubby Richard back in 2013. Going from strength to strength, they welcomed their first child, Belle Elizabeth, in 2014 and tied the knot a year later. In 2017, their second child, a daughter, Penelope, was born.

And this week, Katie and Richard celebrated a whole decade of marriage.

Katie is loved-up with her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Piper and husband celebrate 10 years of marriage

On Thursday (November 6), Katie took to her Instagram and shared a slew of adorable snaps of her and Richard.

Posing in matching white robes, Katie and Richard beamed at the camera and looked more loved-up than ever. Katie also posted a photo of a delicious cake they got to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

In the caption, Katie gushed: “10 years married – and he still makes me laugh (and rolls his eyes when I take too many photos). Love you, always.”

‘Such a beautiful couple’

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the happy couple. In the comments section, one person said: “Happy 10-year anniversary, you gorgeous couple.”

Another added: “Happy 10-year anniversary to u both, such a beautiful couple, such couple goals. I want to wish u both nothing but the best.” A third chimed in: “Happy to see you happy. Beautiful couple.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Wow. Where did that decade go? Many, many Congratulations, young lovers, keep on rocking the love.”

The TV star shares two children with Richard (Credit: ITV)

Katie on meeting Richard

Katie – who was the victim of a vile acid attack in 2008 – started dating husband Richard in 2013 after being set up by a mutual pal.

Speaking about the early days of their romance, Katie told MailOnline that he was “chatty, witty and looked me squarely in the eye”.

She added: “He never once mentioned my burns, and because he didn’t, I didn’t either. He didn’t even stare at them, so I didn’t feel self-conscious. He had me relaxed and buzzing with confidence.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Katie revealed the latest addition to her family: an adorable dog from Battersea. The presenter took to her Instagram in April and shared several snaps of the new family member.

In the caption, Katie penned: “We have expanded our family… Introducing Sugar.

“The girls have wanted a brother or sister for so long and we wanted to make this happen. Our gorgeous girl came from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home and we are so happy to make our home, her new home.

“Big shout out to the amazing team @battersea for all the incredible work they do rescuing dogs and cats everyday. Now apologies in advance for all the puppy spam that is about to follow over the next few months.”

