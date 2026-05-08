The One Show fans slammed guest Jon Favreau as he paid tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday.

The legendary broadcaster celebrates a century of life today (Friday, May 8). However, viewers weren’t too happy with the Hollywood star’s tribute during last night’s show (Thursday, May 7).

Jon was on the show to speak about his new film (Credit: BBC)

Jon Favreau pays tribute to Sir David Attenborough

During last night’s show, Hollywood actors Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Favreau were on the sofa.

The trio were on the show to discuss their new Star Wars movie – The Mandalorian and Grogu.

After watching the trailer, host Alex Jones said: “We are going to get on to the film very shortly, but just before that, we are celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday. We know that you’ve worked with him, Jon…”

“Yes, I have,” Jon replied.

Sir David turns 100 today (Credit: BBC)

Jon Favreau on using Sir David Attenborough’s work as inspiration

“And when you directed The Lion King [the 2019 remake], is it true that you took a lot of inspiration from some of his documentaries?” Alex asked.

“We did. There are a lot of collaborations between the BBC and Sir David Attenborough. Of course, Planet Earth was the first one that I was exposed to. And it amazes me how much human empathy you can draw from just photography, his wonderful voice, the cinematography, the editing, and the music,” Jon said.

He then went on to say that Attenborough’s work helped bring out some of the “human performance” in photo-realistic animals that were featured in the film.

Viewers took a pop at Jon over his pronunciation of the legend’s name (Credit: BBC)

Jon Favreau slammed over pronunciation of legend’s name

However, viewers took umbrage with Jon’s tribute – or, more specifically, how he pronounced Sir David’s surname.

Jon, who is from the US, pronounced Sir David’s surname as ‘Attenburrow’ – something Americans regularly do, and something he clearly meant no ill by. However, it’s safe to say that viewers didn’t like this.

“He should give Sir David Attenborough the respect of, at the very least, pronouncing his name correctly!” one fan fumed.

“Attenbro? Bloody hell!” another tweeted.

“Maybe learn to pronounce his name correctly,” a third wrote.

“‘David Attenburrow’,” another wrote, mocking Jon.

Read more: The One Show viewers confused by Mel C’s knee: ‘There’s an alien trying to escape’

The One Show returns on Monday (May 11) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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