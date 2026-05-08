Tess Daly overjoyed as she get daughter Phoebe ‘back’: ‘Making the most of every moment’

Tess Daly has shared a selection of photos as she celebrates getting her daughter Phoebe “back”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, 57, is thrilled to have Phoebe home following her recent move to New York.

Phoebe, 21, jetted off to The Big Apple in March and is planning to stay there until the summer.

She is believed to be studying in the States.

Tess Daly is thrilled to have her daughter Phoebe ‘back’ from New York (Credit: ITV)

But luckily for Tess, she hasn’t had to wait too long to see her eldest daughter again, as she’s back home in England for a quick visit.

Tess Daly thrilled to have daughter Phoebe ‘back’

Tess has taken to Instagram and posted several snaps of a sunny day out with Phoebe.

The mother and daughter can be seen posing by the river together in Windsor, Berkshire.

Tess is holding an ice cream in another shot, while Phoebe is sitting on the grass as she soaks up the spring weather in another.

TV star Tess, who is also mum to 16-year-old Amber, captioned the pictures: “Got my Phoebe back for a few days and making the most of every moment.”

Fans have gone wild for Tess’ post – and many have been left saying the same thing.

They have all been commenting on how much Phoebe looks like her famous mum!

One fan gushed: “Gorgeous you look like sisters not mum & daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Another added: “You look more like sisters!”

A third even asked: “Which one is Phoebe!”

While someone else told Tess: “It’s always wonderful when they come home. Enjoy your time together.”

Tess and Vernon’s ‘changing relationship’ with their girls

Phoebe announced her move to New York on Instagram in March. She posted a video of herself dancing with the Empire State Building in the background.

“NYC has my hearttt! Lucky to call it home for a while,” Phoebe said.

Soon after, her dad – Tess’s husband Vernon Kay – spoke out about the changing dynamics within their family unit.

He told The Times: “Now that Phoebe is 21 and Amber is nearly 17, our relationship with them is changing.”

Tess’ husband Vernon has spoken about the change in their family dynamic (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon added: “We talk about encouraging them to leave the nest and be independent but we don’t really want them to.

“You have to learn to enter their world and that world has pitfalls that just didn’t exist for us.”

Vernon went on the share his concerns about drink spiking, before insisting he and Tess are instilling a solid work ethic in their daughters.

He said they have warned Phoebe and Amber that they can’t expect everything to be handed to them in life.

“The core lessons remain the same, you’ve got to go out and graft,” he added.

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