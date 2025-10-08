Loose Women star Katie Piper has revealed her husband Richard had one “condition” of dating her when they first got together.

Katie Piper has been married to Richard for almost 10 years, after tying the knot in November 2015.

The pair have two daughters, Belle Elizabeth and Penelope Diane, together. But it seems Richard wasn’t too happy with a habit that Katie had when they met.

Katie vaped in secret (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Piper started vaping after an event

Speaking on the Loose Women: Just Between Us podcast, Katie revealed that one of Richard’s asks when they started going out was that she gave up smoking.

Katie was discussing a listener’s dilemma alongside Loose Women co-star Denise Welch. A viewer emailed in asking for advice as she was concerned her daughter could start getting involved with smoking.

Katie admitted that she used to smoke, and that when she tried a vape, she realised just how addictive they could be.

She told Denise: “I have tried them. I went to this event, it was Silverstone. The racing. I think it was the Grand Prix. We were in a box that was sponsored by a vape brand, so they were giving them all out.

“I used to smoke years ago. So, I thought, well let me just try it. And I was smoking it at the event because you can go anywhere and do it wherever you want. But I woke up the next day and I was like: ‘Where is that vape? I want it.'”

Richard wasn’t happy that Katie smoked (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Richard’s ultimatum to Katie to give up smoking

But it seems that despite wanting her vape, Katie knew that her husband wouldn’t approve of it. So much so that she actually kept it a secret from him.

She admitted: “Richie hates it. Honestly. It was one of his conditions when he first started dating me. That I had to quit smoking. So, I actually quit.”

However, when she vaped at the event, Katie kept that from her husband. And when she began experiencing negative side effects, that’s when she stopped.

Katie told Denise: “So, I had to go downstairs to get the vape out of my clutch bag. And I had to vape in the downstairs loo in the house. And then after about a week of using it, I got a pain in the back of my neck.

“I couldn’t tell Richie, because he didn’t know about it. I don’t know if that neck pain was to do with the vape. But I will say if you are experiencing any kind of symptoms, go to your GP.”

