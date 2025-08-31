Katie Piper on daughter’s response to seeing her scars from acid attack: ‘We’re very open about things’

Katie Piper previously shared her daughter’s response to seeing her scars from her acid attack.

The beloved TV star’s life changed forever back in March 2008 when she was subjected to the vile attack. The ordeal caused blindness in her left eye and major damage to her face, neck, chest and upper arms.

Katie – who is hosting her show Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape today (August 31) – went on to find love with Richard Sutton, and the pair are parents to two daughters, Belle, born in 2014, and Penelope, born in 2017.

And a few years back, Katie revealed that her daughter had started asking questions about her scars.

Katie has had to undergo several surgeries (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Katie Piper on daughter asking about scars after acid attack

Back in 2017, Loose Women star Katie shared that her daughter Belle started to become curious about her scars.

“She asks about the scars and I explain: ‘Mummy got burnt.’ She’s recently started asking about it, which I thought was so early,” Katie said to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

The Loose Women star also revealed that she doesn’t shut Belle out concerning the operations she still needs to have.

Katie has two children with husband Richard (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We’re very open’

She explained: “Sometimes she’ll ask if it hurts and I tell her it used to, but not any more. When I go into hospital for operations on my nose she’ll come with me, and she has her own little doctor’s kit.”

Katie also shared that around the house there are picture of her in bandages, in a bid to not hide Katie’s past from Belle. She said: “We’re very open about things, so it won’t be one big reveal one day.”

Katie’s daughter’s response

That same year, Katie also recalled how her daughter reacted to seeing her scars for the first time.

“My body has got quite a lot of scars on so when she sees me in the bath she says: ‘Oh what’s happened? ‘Are you okay?'” she told HuffPost UK.

The presenter went on: “And I’ll be like: ‘No, it happened ages ago, I got burnt.’ And then she says: ‘I want to kiss it better,’ [and she] kisses it better.”

Watch Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape on Sunday (August 31) at 8:25am on ITV1.

