Katie Piper has showed off her sensational figure in a tiny bikini during a family trip to Dordogne, France.

The Loose Women regular, 41, has hired the stunning French Manor for her stay, where she’s been enjoying her downtime with husband Richard and their kids – Belle, 11, and Penelope, seven.

The family have also been joined by their “amazing” friends.

Katie Piper is currently in France with her young family (Credit: YouTube)

Holiday mode activated for bikini-clad Katie Piper

Katie Piper captioned her upload: “A few restorative days at @thefrenchmanor with amazing friends, delicious food, and endless laughs. Couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful backdrop to recharge.”

The house looks almost as stunning as Katie herself, with a gorgeous private pool, outdoor kitchen and dining area, stunning grounds and gorgeous countryside views.

Katie had fun in the pool with her girls (Credit: Instagram)

Katie certainly looks to have enjoyed her stay. She shared pictures of herself posing with husband Richard and a clip of herself being egged on to jump in the pool by her daughters.

They’ve been cruising in their convertible car and enjoying dinners in the local square. Katie also joked that she was made up of “90% rosé by 3pm” as her “holiday mode” was “activated”.

Katie’s been on the rosé while on her hols (Credit: Instagram)

‘Great family pictures’

The star’s followers were quick to gush over the gorgeous family snaps.

“Wow look at you Katie – all beautiful and fabulous. Glad you all had such a lovely time,” said one.

Another added: “Looks like complete paradise.” A third commented: “Great family pictures Katie.”

Katie Piper with her husband Richard (Credit: Instagram)

‘Just wow’

Others commented on how good Katie looked in her bikini – but she certainly earned the praise after going running with Richard while on holiday.

“Gorgeous bikini. Wish I had your figure,” said one. “Oh wow. Just wow,” said another admirer. “Great to see you enjoying yourself and you have an amazing figure,” another added.

Many others also branded Katie “brave” and “inspiring” after she survived an acid attack, planned by her ex, back in 2008.

Read more: Loose Women panelist called out for cruel comments about Strictly star

Share your thoughts on Katie’s holiday snaps on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.