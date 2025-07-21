Katie Piper looked nothing short of sensational as she wowed in a blue bikini nearly 20 years on from her horrific acid attack.

The life of the beloved TV star, 41, changed forever back in March 2008 when she was subjected to the vile attack. The ordeal caused blindness in her left eye and major damage to her face, neck, chest and upper arms.

And, this week, Katie had her fans swooning after she posed in a teeny bikini that showed off her incredible body.

The Loose Women star looked incredible on her recent holiday (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Katie Piper wows in bikini years after acid attack

On Sunday (July 20), Katie took to her Instagram and shared a slew of snaps of her recent sun-soaked trip to Gibraltar with husband Richie and their children Belle, 11 and Penelope, seven.

In one photo, Katie posed on a paddleboard wearing a strapless blue bikini. The Loose Women star showed off her washboard abs and toned legs as she beamed to the camera.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Katie – who has undergone more than 250 operations – sharing a close up of her boobs to the camera. In another shot, Katie could be seen having the time of her life with her two girls.

Katie leaves fans swooning

Katie captioned the post: “Gibraltar © 5 days of sun, lots of good food and day trips with my little family! My first time in Gib, perfect for families the girls loved it,” before listing her top recommendations.

However, rushing to the comments section fans went wild over Katie’s bikini snaps. One person gushed: “Looks like a fab holiday….. your body Katie… THOSE boobs!!!!!!!!”

Looks like a fab holiday….. your body Katie… THOSE boobs!!!!!!!!

Someone else added: “Gorgeous couple.”

A third then chimed in: “If there was one woman you would choose to be THE lady to inspire this generation and the next it would be you! Your strength, resilience and courage needs to be applauded.”

She has been open about her medical journey (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s attack

Katie was the victim of horrific acid attack in March 2008 when ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch ordered a man – named Stefan Sylvestre – to throw acid over the star.

Sylvestre was given a life sentence in 2009. He was released on licence in 2018. Lynch, meanwhile, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in May 2009.

The following year, the model bravely gave up her right to anonymity. This was in a bid to increase awareness about burns victims.

Katie has since brought the public along on her ongoing medical journey. This has involved more than 250 operations, countless skin grafts and the removal of her eye.

