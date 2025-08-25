Loose Women star Sue Cleaver sparks backlash as she launches attack on Vicky Pattison

Actress Sue Cleaver, who is rumoured to have feuded with Denise Welch, might have a new nemesis on her hands after she called out Vicky Pattison for her unique way of showing affection to her dog.

Vicky, 37, is the owner of two dogs: Max and Milo. Over the weekend, a video designed to promote the fresh dog food brand Butternut Box went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, Vicky can be seen opening her mouth wide as her labrador, Max, licks the inside of her mouth. After the bizarre gesture, Vicky was called “gammy” by her friend, who was also in the video.

However, in response, she said: “I can’t help it,” and later insisted that it “makes them happy”.

Yet, this defence wasn’t enough to stop fans from expressing their disgust in the Instagram comment section. “That is actually quite disturbing,” one fan wrote. “Bloody hell, this made me feel sick,” another added, while a third simply said: “Nope, that’s weird.”

The video was a hot topic on Loose Women

The video was so divisive, it sparked debate on Bank Holiday Monday’s Loose Women. Today’s panel (August 25) was made up of Nadia Sawalha, GK Barry, Christine Lampard and Sue Cleaver — who recently quit her role in Coronation Street.

As the group discussed the smooch, the Eileen Grimshaw actress made her feelings clear. She said: “I would like to speak to Vicky Pattison and find out why she opens her mouth. Something has really gone wrong in her childhood, something has gone seriously wrong!”

Trying to defuse the tension, Christine then jumped in, saying: “Clearly Vicky adores her dogs, let’s just be clear about that. It’s a very, very spoilt doggy. Apparently there are some positives to letting your dog kiss you. Researchers in The Netherlands have found that canine saliva has healing properties.”

Fans defended Vicky

However, this wasn’t enough for the viewers at home to turn a blind eye. And, as a result, several laid into Sue for her comments towards Vicky.

“What a toxic thing for Sue to say,” one X user remarked. “‘Something must have gone wrong in her childhood.’ Not funny.”

“Sue, you were on Corrie,” another pointed out. “No one listens to your opinion.” “Uncalled for,” said another.

What a toxic thing for Sue to say.

Another viewer added: “Sue Cleaver gives me the impression that if your child’s ball went over her fence, she wouldn’t give it you back.”

Vicky remains focused on Strictly

At the time of writing, Vicky hasn’t responded to Sue’s comments — and that may well be because she’s in training as one of the 15 contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to the BBC, Vicky said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up… but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am a not a natural dancer!

“However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don’t make too much of a fool of myself!”

