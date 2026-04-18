Britain’s Got Talent has unveiled the host of its online spin-off show ahead of the live semi-finals, and viewers may well recognise him.

The new presenter will be fronting backstage coverage when the semi-finals kick off later this month, bringing fans closer to all the action as it unfolds.

Joe has a new role (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning presenter joins Britain’s Got Talent spin-off

This Morning and Gogglebox star Joe Baggs is officially joining the Britain’s Got Talent line-up, with the 28-year-old confirmed as host of the show’s online spin-off.

He’ll make his debut later this month, with the first semi-final set to air next Saturday (April 25) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

In a nod to his Gogglebox roots, Joe will present from a sofa supplied by sponsor DFS. From there, he’ll chat to the semi-finalists, offering viewers a closer look at the contestants through lighthearted interviews and games.

“I’ve been watching Britain’s Got Talent with my family for as long as I can remember, so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to be joining as the official digital presenter this series. I’m excited for viewers to join me on the DFS sofa to get all the unbelievable backstage gossip from the live shows. We’ll be first with the news from the BGT semi-finalists in the run-up to the all-important live final. It’s going to be glorious chaos,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Baggs (@joebxggs)

Joe lands This Morning job

Joe appears to be going from strength to strength, reportedly impressing ITV bosses after appearing on companion shows for Love Island and Big Brother in recent years.

He has also featured this week on the I’m A Celebrity spin-off podcast, Unpacked.

The star first rose to fame on Gogglebox after joining the cast in 2020, before stepping away in 2022. He now hosts the Not My Bagg podcast.

Last week also saw Joe join This Morning, where he presented the show’s competition segment.

Broadcasting from a beach in Cornwall, he told viewers they could win £100,000 along with a luxury holiday home.

Joe hosted a segment on This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

Joe Baggs slammed on This Morning

Despite his growing list of TV gigs, not everyone was convinced by his latest appearance.

Taking to social media, some viewers questioned his appointment.

“Who’s this competition presenter guy?” one asked, comparing a segment featuring a couple in a hot tub to a Carry On sketch.

“Where do they find these presenters?!” another wrote.

“Thought Rochelle and Joel were bad,” a third quipped.

“Poundland Rylan,” another said.

“He used to be on Gogglebox!” a fifth added.

Read more: ‘Just cancel it already!’ Furious viewers call for Britain’s Got Talent to be scrapped over ‘meaningless’ twist

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Saturday, April 18) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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