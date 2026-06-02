How Rebekah and Jamie Vardy made their millions as we reveal if they still live in Italy

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy are giving viewers an inside look at their glamorous lives in new ITV reality series The Vardys. But just how much are the famous couple worth?

The three-part show follows the family as they prepare for a huge move to Italy after Jamie’s departure from Leicester City FC.

Having signed for Cremonese, the football star heads to the Lombardy region, with Rebekah and their children set to join him for a fresh start overseas.

Jamie Vardy has earned a tidy sum during his professional career on the pitch (Credit: ITV)

As the series showcases private jets, luxury homes and a major international move, many viewers will be wondering how much wealth the Vardys have built up over the years.

And do they even live in Italy still?

Here’s everything we know.

What is Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s net worth?

Jamie Vardy agreed a lucrative deal when he joined Cremonese for the 2025/26 season.

His reported weekly wage was £31,420, with additional bonuses of up to £7,813 per week. That could have taken his annual earnings to around £2 million.

Before the move, The Daily Express estimated Jamie’s net worth at £9 million.

Much of that fortune has come from his long and successful career with Leicester City, where he spent 13 years, along with a number of endorsement deals.

Over the years, Jamie has worked with brands including Nike and Beats by Dre.

He also fronted the Netflix documentary Untold UK: Jamie Vardy, which charted his rise from non league football to Premier League winner.

Meanwhile, ITV is said to have paid Jamie and Rebekah a “relatively modest fee” for taking part in The Vardys.

The couple also released a children’s book together in 2022. Cedric the Little Sloth with a Big Dream remains available to purchase for £7.99.

Rebekah Vardy has also been busy earning her own living (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah has also built her own successful career away from football.

She has appeared on a number of television shows, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

In 2024, she launched SKTL Vodka alongside former footballer and I’m A Celebrity campmate Dennis Wise.

Bottles of the vodka retail for £25 for 500ml.

Publications including The Mirror and LadBible have previously reported that Rebekah has a personal net worth of £3 million.

Do Jamie and Rebekah Vardy still live in Italy?

The Vardys begins with the family fully committed to making Italy their new home.

Throughout the opening episodes, Rebekah and Jamie stress the importance of staying together as a family during the move.

The second episode sees them settle into a sprawling villa in Salò on Lake Garda, reportedly worth £8 million.

The family are seen moving into an £8m villa in Lake Garda (Credit: ITV)

However, things quickly take a turn when masked raiders break into the property and steal jewellery and other belongings worth thousands of pounds.

The incident leaves Rebekah shaken and no longer comfortable living there.

As a result, the family eventually returns to the UK.

Rebekah and the children are now back at their 12 bedroom home in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with Jamie also returning soon.

The footballer’s contract with Cremonese is due to expire this summer and reports suggest he is preparing for the next stage of his career.

Whether that includes another move remains to be seen, but for now the Vardys are back on home soil.

The Vardys starts at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday June 2, 2026. All three episodes are available to stream on ITVX now.

Read more: The dad of Rebekah Vardy’s eldest two children revealed as her reality show with husband Jamie debuts on ITV

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