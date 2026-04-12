‘Just cancel it already!’ Furious viewers call for Britain’s Got Talent to be scrapped over ‘meaningless’ twist

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left fuming during Saturday night’s show (April 11), with some even calling for the series to be axed as the Golden Buzzer came under fire once again.

The backlash came after Amanda Holden pressed her second Golden Buzzer of the night, leaving many fans questioning whether the moment still holds any real value.

Amanda gave another Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

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Amanda Holden uses second Golden Buzzer of the show on Britain’s Got Talent 2026

During the latest episode, Amanda hit the Golden Buzzer for a second time following a high-energy performance from dance group World Wings.

Earlier in the show, a Golden Buzzer had already been awarded to Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Farmers Choir.

Praising the group, Amanda said their energy was “amazing”, while fellow judge Alesha Dixon described them as a “ball of fire”.

The moment marked the seventh Golden Buzzer of the series so far. Other acts to receive the honour include para athlete Paul Nunnari, magician Rafferty Coope, video projection group Antigravity, comedian Ted Hill, singer Matty Juniosa and Braunstone Community Primary School.

As always, the Golden Buzzer sends an act straight through to the semi-finals.

World Wings got a Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Golden Buzzer decision slammed

However, fans at home were far from impressed, with many arguing the twist has now lost its impact.

“This act wasn’t golden buzzer worthy at all. I feel like time was running out, and the show had almost ended, that was why they received a golden buzzer. The magician with Amanda’s ring deserved it for me,” one viewer fumed.

“Ok, so the golden buzzer has lost its meaning! The act needs to be good, no???” another said.

“At this point, the Golden Buzzer is becoming a participation award. Next year, Golden Buzzers for all acts,” a third wrote.

“I thought it was one golden buzzer each this show is stupid now, just cancel it already,” another added.

Fans had questions (Credit: ITV)

Viewers question the judges

It wasn’t just the number of Golden Buzzers causing a stir, as some viewers were also left baffled by who missed out.

Singer Joan Thomas, 56, impressed with her performance on the night and received four yeses from the judges, but didn’t land the Golden Buzzer.

“Hang on. No Golden Buzzer for Joan?” one viewer tweeted.

“Bet you any money they give the golden buzzer to a rubbish choir rather than to Joan, who absolutely smashed that and deserved it,” another fumed.

With frustrations continuing to build, it’s clear many fans are starting to question whether the Golden Buzzer twist still packs the punch it once did.

Read more: Christy Coysh fails to impress Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI with scotch egg song

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 18) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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